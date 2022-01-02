AL wants to institutionalise democracy in 2022

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday called upon all democratic, patriotic and progressive forces to play a responsible role in institutionalising democracy.

Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, made the call while addressing a briefing at his residence this morning on behalf of Awami League.

Mentioning that the Awami League as a party of the masses wants to embark on a new path with new hopes and expectations in the new year, Obaidul Quader pledged to continue the positive progress towards fulfilling the dreams of the masses as a more organized, well-organized, modern and smart political party.

The General Secretary of the Awami League expressed his determination to carry out all the activities keeping in view the expectations and dreams of the people of the country ahead of the next elections. -UNB









