BPC out to make Cox’s Bazar attractive: Minister

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali has said Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (BPC) is making significant contribution to make Cox's Bazar and other tourist destinations of the country attractive.

A press conference, discussion programme, logo unveiling and rally were organized at Parjatan Bhaban in Agargaon on Saturday. The press conference organized on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation.

The institute has also been running the country's first training centre 'National Hotel and Tourism Training Institute' to impart hands-on training to those involved in the tourism industry.

Md Mahbub Ali said, "The training centre, established by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1974, produces about 1,600 skilled human resources every year. Since its inception, the organization has created more than 60,000 skilled human resources, who have been working with a reputation at home and abroad."

In a written statement, Mahbub Ali said that the current number of units of Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation, which started its journey with only seven commercial units, is now 50. Several more units are awaiting launch. The Parjatan Corporation has implemented 20 development projects at a cost of around Tk 284.07 crore in the last 12 years.

Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation has been leading the development of tourism industry in the country since 1972. Since its inception, the company has been making every effort to develop the tourism industry from government allocations and its own income.

AM Ubaidul Moktadir Chowdhury, Chairman of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Mokammel Hossain, Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation Tourism, AHM Golam Kibria Additional Secretary to the Chairman of Bangladesh Tourism Corporation and others also present at the press conference.







