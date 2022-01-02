Ctg Port sees no piracy in past year

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 1: The security system of the country's prime sea port Chattogram has been improved remarkably during the last few years. With this improvement, Chattogram Port had witnessed no piracy in the past 2021. The rate of piracy in the port has now reached to zero.

Rear Admiral M Shahjahan Chairman of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) told the Daily Observer that the instances of no piracy in the Chattogram Port in the past year had immensely increased the best image of the country as well as the prime sea port.

He commented that the increased security system in the Outer anchorage of the port had enabled to stop the piracy, which is a common feature of the worldwide maritime trade.

According to international maritime information, a total of 72 incidents of piracies had occurred in the maritime trade of the world in the past 2021.

Sources said, five incidents of piracy occurred in India, 11 in Indonesia, 9 in Malaysia, 11 in the Philippines, and two in Vietnam.

According to CPA sources, a total of three incidents of piracy were committed in 2020, 9 in 2018, 11 in 2017, one in 2016, 10 in 2015, 12 in 2012, 14 in 2011 and 21 in 2010 last.

Some 100 vessels usually remained anchored over an area of 64 square kilometers of the Outer anchorage of the CPA are regularly patrolled by the security forces including Navy, Coast Guard and CPA forces.

The government had constituted the Bangladesh Coast Guard under a law in 1994 to guard about 12,600 square kilometres of Bangladesh territorial waters. Now the Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) is the lawful authority to protect and guard the Bangladesh territorial waters.

Besides, CPA handled over 3.214 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers, 116.619 million tonnes of cargo and 4,209 ships in 2021.

CPA sources said, all index of operational functions have increased in the past year.

CPA handled 2.83 million TEUs of containers in 2020 and 3.08 million TEUs in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Chattogram Port had handled 30,97,236 TEUs of containers during the fiscal 2020-21. Among the handled containers, the imported goods were about 16.58 lakh TEUs and the remaining 14.38 lakh TEUs were export products. Besides, cargo handling has been around 11 crore 37 lakh tonnes in the outgoing fiscal. Besides, 4,062 ships have come to and gone from the Chattogram port in the same period. In addition, larger ships are now able to dock at the port jetty and the port authorities consider it one of the successes. The Chattogram Port had attained 11.98 per cent growth rate in cargo handling, 3.09 per cent in container handling and 7.92 per cent in ships handling during the 2020-21 fiscal.

Chattogram Port handled more than 12 ships with import and export cargo daily even in this pandemic period, CPA chief said. Meanwhile, the Chattogram Port handled 30,00414 TEUs in the fiscal of 2019-20. The rate of increased was 2.9 per cent. The CPA Chairman said, "The Chattogram Port is moving forward with the cordial cooperation from all stakeholders including officers and employees, berth operators, terminal operators, ship handling operators, C&F agents, freight forwarders, shipping agents and workers."

To cater to the need of the increasing trend of containerization, the CPA has already started the construction works of Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) with the assistance of Bangladesh Army. The steps had been taken to build another Multi-purpose Terminal at Laldia. The CPA further had taken a mega project for construction of a deep sea port at Matarbari under Moheshkhali Island to cater to the need of the growing demand of containerization of the maritime trade. The CPA has taken the project to meet the demand of annual handling of 6.5 million TEUs of container by the year 2041 next. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has agreed to finance the project. The CPA also has taken another project Bay terminal on over 903 acres of land near sea beach at Patenga.









