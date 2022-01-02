

Milestone College achieves 100% pass rate in SSC results

All the 1631 students (Bangla and English version) who appeared for the SSC examination from this college have passed, reads a press release.

Mentionable, a total of 997 students got GPA-5, taking the rate to 61.13%.

A total of 1385 students appeared from the science group, 968 of whom got GPA-5 taking the rate to 70%.

In addition, a total of 246 students appeared from the business studies group and 29 students got GPA-5.

Thanking all Principal of Milestone college Lt Colonel Mostafa Kamaluddin Bhuiyan (retd.) said, it is really a remarkable achievement.

He also said, Milestone is committed to ensuring quality education that can help a student be an ideal person and ensures the optimum use of its resources to facilitate academic excellence. So, we must go forward. Principal Lt Colonel Mostafa Kamaluddin Bhuiyan (retd) heartly thanked all the students who succeeded in SSC.

