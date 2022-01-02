Mathematical Society gets new body

The election of the executive committee of Bangladesh Mathematical Society for 2022-23 session was held on Friday at the Department of Mathematics on the Dhaka University (DU) campus.

In this election, Prof Md Shahidul Islam, Chairman of the Department of Mathematics of DU has won the president post securing 375 votes when the nearest candidate Prof Md Ashraf Uddin of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology got 265 votes.

On the other hand, Prof Md Babul Hasan of DU has been elected General Secretary achieving 370 votes whereas the nearest candidate for the post Prof Md Rezaul Karim of Jagannat University got 271 votes.

Besides, DU retired Prof Amulya Chandra Mandal has been elected Treasurer, Prof Md Haydar Ali Biswas of Khulna University, Prof Md Mahtab Uddin Ahammed of Jahangirnagar University and Md Rafiqul Islam, assistant head teacher of Wills Little Flower Higher Secondary School have been made vice presidents of the society.

Other than this, Raihana Taslim of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education and Md Humayun Kabir of Jahangirnagar University have been elected as joint secretary and assistant secretary respectively.













