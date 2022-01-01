New Year steps in with month-long international trade fair today

The month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) is going to start today at the Permanent Exhibition Centre in Purbachal. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will officially inaugurate the fair by virtually joining. The fair will be held in full compliance with the hygiene rules considering the coronavirus pandemic. A special service is being launched by 30 BRTC buses in this regard to bring the city dwellers to the fair venue located about 14 km away from Kuril Bishwa Road. The number of stalls has been halved to discourage retail sales.

Sources said that the 27th International Trade Fair going to be held at a permanent venue for the first time in the country after a prolonged waiting has been named 'Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition

Centre (BBCFEC)'. After the completion of the trade fair, there will be an opportunity to organize fairs in different sectors throughout the year in this venue. For this reason, the concerned institutions have to count a certain amount of money.

Bangladesh Tourism Corporation will launch catering service for the first time in the fair to control food prices. There will be a certain number of food courts for private entrepreneurs outside the hall room. There is no opportunity to buy products like televisions, fridges, cars and furniture directly and take them home. If the product of one's choice is pre-ordered at the fair, it will be delivered to buyer's home on the company's own initiative.

Any foreign organization can organize fairs for the promotion of their products in this permanent exhibition centre of Purbachal. This time there will be 230 small and big stalls and pavilions in the fair. A few commercial companies from 6 countries will participate in the fair with their products.

AHM Ahsan, Vice Chairman of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) said that for the first time, an international trade fair would be held at a permanent venue. This is the biggest issue. Attempts to build a permanent complex have been going on for over a decade. That goal has been met. Last October, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina officially inaugurated the venue.

He said that upon completion of the fair, there is an opportunity to hold fairs of different products throughout the year. For this reason, any local or foreign organization or organization can exhibit and sell products here at any time subject to conditions.

He said the sale of retail products at the fair has been discouraged. The government has taken an initiative so that all the countries of the world can participate in this exhibition once the Corona epidemic is controlled. This will also brand the products of Bangladesh in international trade.

Sources said that besides launching special services of BRTC, private sector companies will also be able to provide transport services during the fair. Initiatives have been taken to make it easier for city dwellers to visit the fair grounds.

However, stalls and pavilions have been put up comparatively in reduced number. Buyers can order the product of their choice and collect it later. Meanwhile, products produced in Bangladesh are being exported to 190 countries of the world. Thousands of products are exported to different countries, including readymade garments, leather, medicine, fish, ships, electronics and IT software.

Bangladesh is now on the list of strongest markets in the export sector. But so far there has been no permanent exhibition centre to show the products produced by the representatives of the importing countries.

In this situation, entrepreneurs held regular meetings with foreign buyers in different countries including Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Dubai and bring purchase orders. As it is a permanent exhibition centre, foreigners will come to Bangladesh. Products can be displayed according to the needs and preferences of the buyers.

By 2026, Bangladesh is moving from LDC or Least Developed to Developing Country. The government has thus the goal of sustainable development, reducing poverty to zero and fulfilling the dream of a developed state by 2041.

Although there are various challenges in the export of goods in the passage of LDC, it is necessary to increase the exports by addressing them. Made in Bangladesh brand should be spread all over the world.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said that this exhibition centre will be able to make a significant contribution in spreading the 'Made in Bangladesh' brand all over the world. Not only trade fairs, but also various product exhibitions and trade fairs will be held here throughout the year. This will further increase the market for export products.

Sources said that Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center has been constructed at Plot No. 2, Road No. 312, Sector 4, Purbachal. Built on 20 acres out of 35 acres of land, the centre has modern car parking, conference room, meeting room, press center, reception room, and dormitory with modern facilities besides trade information centre. In addition, to ensure the security of the exhibition centre, CCTV, modern system with its own electricity substation, service room, internal road, culvert and boundary wall are being constructed.

The Dhaka International Trade Fair is being held in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar since 1995. However, there was no permanent pavilion. The Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre was handed over to Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on February 7 by Chinese Ambassador to Dhaka Li Jiming.

