Pre-poll violence: 30 injured in Bhola

Bhola, Dec 31: At least 30 people were injured as supporters of two chairman candidates clashed in Shibpur union of Bhola Sadar upazila.

The incident occurred on Thursday night as supporters of Awami League-backed

chairman candidate Jasim Uddin and independent candidate Sirajul Islam Rakib at around 8 pm as the were holding ralies.

During the hour-long clash, supporters of both groups beat and hacked each other, vanalised houses and set fire to four election offices. Cocktail explosions occurred at Ratanpur and Santipur Bazar areas, said the locals.

Later, police and RAB brought the situation under control.

Both groups held each other responsible for the clash.

Assistant Commissioner (Land) and executive magistrate Md Ali Shuja said that supporters of both groups have been removed from the streets and the situation is now under control. Legal action will be taken if any further attempts are made.

The fifth phase of the election in the union will be held on 5th January. -UNB









