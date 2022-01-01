Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 January, 2022, 11:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Pre-poll violence: 30 injured in Bhola

Published : Saturday, 1 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168

Bhola, Dec 31:  At least 30 people were injured as supporters of two chairman candidates clashed in Shibpur union of Bhola Sadar upazila.
The incident occurred on Thursday night as supporters of Awami League-backed
chairman candidate Jasim Uddin and independent candidate Sirajul Islam Rakib at around 8 pm as the were holding ralies.
During the hour-long clash, supporters of both groups beat and hacked each other, vanalised houses and set fire to four election offices. Cocktail explosions occurred at Ratanpur and Santipur Bazar areas, said the locals.
Later, police and RAB brought the situation under control.
Both groups held each other responsible for the clash.
Assistant Commissioner (Land) and executive magistrate Md Ali Shuja said that supporters of both groups have been removed from the streets and the situation is now under control. Legal action will be taken if any further attempts are made.
The fifth phase of the election in the union will be held on 5th January.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New Year steps in with month-long international trade fair today
Sydney kicks off the New Year party in vintage style
Pre-poll violence: 30 injured in Bhola
2021sees true face of country’s health care system
BNP claims success but it has a long way to  go
Covid kills 2 more, infection crosses 500 again
AL eyes mega-project harvest before general election
Justice Hasan Foez Siddique Takes oath as Chief Justice


Latest News
DITF kicks off at Purbachal
Turkey's lira logs worst year in two decades under Erdogan
12 killed in India shrine stampede
Euro marks 20 eventful years
Sky lanterns trigger fire at seven places in Dhaka
Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but London throws party on TV
Nation welcomes New Year 2022
Jaya Ahsan becomes UNDP goodwill ambassador
Bangladesh’s economy was able to rebound in 2021: Experts
Hasan asks whether BNP wants right to burn properties
Most Read News
Look to the future, stay focused: Xi Jinping tells China in New Year address
80 victims of extrajudicial killings in 2021: ASK
Record 93.58pc pass SSC, equivalent exams
Covid positivity rate rises to 2.74%, 2 more die
BNP has no success as political party: Quader
Chelsea to go ahead despite virus cases: Jurgen Klopp
Hasan asks whether BNP wants right to burn properties
World rings in New Year under Covid cloud
Bangladesh’s economy was able to rebound in 2021: Experts
World to ring in New Year under Covid cloud
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft