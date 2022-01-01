2021sees true face of country’s health care system

In the bygone year, country grappling with Covid-19 pandemic, the true face of our health care system came to fore on various occasions. The pandemic not only cost innumerable lives, it was also an eye opener about the reality our health care system had been facing for years. Despite the infrastructural development of hospitals during the pandemic of Covid-19, the quality of service lacked significantly in standard. Initiatives taken by government in many cases failed to match

peoples' expectations.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data, almost half the districts still do not have any ICUs or HDU facilities but are equipped with central oxygen lines at the government hospitals.

However, work on installing the central oxygen system is still in progress at the hospitals in Jhalakathi, Habiganj and Netrokona. Hospitals in at least six districts in Chittagong Division, Panchagarh and Moulovibazar do not have centralized oxygen lines.

During this time the health authorities claimed that they had increased the number of general beds to 13,500 while the number of ICUs was increased to 1,219. They also ensured installing over 700 HDUs in different districts, including government and non-government health care.

However, the country identified as many as 513,510 cases till December 31 during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic here. The number rose to around 1,584,518 owing to the Delta variant, which originated in India and the South African Beta variant

Meanwhile, Covid-19 test capacity has been increased to 60,000 people per day, according to health officials.

Delta, the new variants caused another wave of massive infections that lasted over seven months.

The health authorities, despite grappling with the rush of infections, managed to make the Covid-19 vaccination programs, a reality.

By the end of 2021, the government had administrated over 73.5 million people who received at least a single dose of the vaccine.

The government also started administering booster doses after the Omicron variant was identified in the country. Last day of December, at least 10 cases of Omicron have been found in the country.

According to the DGHS, 15,415 people have received their booster doses. Over a 73.5million people got the first dose while over 51.5 million people have received the second dose as well.

Some 3,403,069 students received at least the first dose, according to DGHS.

The nationwide inoculation program got underway in the country on March 7 after vaccinations started worldwide in late January.

However, the country saw a crisis in the vaccination process when India halted the export of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine following the surge in Covid-19 cases brought on by the Delta variant in the neighbouring country.

The government halted registration for the vaccine in April and resumed it in early July after receiving Sinopharm and Moderna doses from China and the United States.

The government continued its negotiations and finally secured the supply of around 310 million doses of vaccines for the country.

The government has targeted vaccinating eligible people within May or June of 2022 while the booster doses will also continue. The country will need 280 million doses of vaccines to inoculate the targeted people.

The health authorities have urged people to adhere to health rules as Omicron has been spreading in the country.

They believe that people's awareness and maintaining of hygiene rules can reduce the infection rate and if that happens the country will see happy year on 2022.









