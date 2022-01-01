BNP claims success but it has a long way to  go

The BNP leaders claimed, in 2021 their political programmes were successful as the people of the country spontaneously protested against the Awami League government.

Experts claim, in the recent coronavirus pandemic period, the common people of the country are mentally supporting the BNP on the issue of increasing poverty and unemployment in the country. But has a long way to go a it's yet to mobilize still people in large numbers.

The sympathy of the people of the country towards ailing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia got support to the BNP movements.

Experts also believe that the BNP's movement for restoration of democracy could get support from the countries that practice democracy around the world.

For the first time since the failed movement in 2015, the party held a nine-day programme in 32 districts of the country in December 2021. They demanded the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and permission for sending her abroad for better medical treatment.

From these rallies, the BNP demands to form a non-partisan government during the elections period, because they will not participate to the polls

rtisan government. As part of this, they also boycott the President's dialogue on the formation of the Election Commission.

Leaders and activists are getting involved in clashes with the police as well as large crowds at BNP 32 districts rallies. During the hours-long clash in Habiganj, BNP leaders and activists did not leave their position.

BNP leaders and activists have also clashed with police in Lalmonirhat, Feni and Sirajganj. They did not want to leave the gathering. The number of BNP leaders and workers participating in the programme has gradually increased.

Regarding this, BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told the Daily Observer, "No democratic movement can be successful without the involvement of common people. This year, the people of the country have started protesting against the monster government with the full participation of the people. We just built a platform."

"This government is showing false dreams of development to the people of the country by staying in power for a long time through repression. However, during the tenure of this government, most of the people of the country have become poor, "said Mirza Fakhrul and added," This government has no development plan for the people of the country. They are just planning to loot."

Nazrul Islam Khan, a member of the BNP Standing Committee, also credited the people of the country for the success of their movement.

He told this reporter, "This year we have tried to strengthen the organizational structure. All the central leaders from the grassroots are in favor of the movement on the streets. But when we started a movement in the streets, this government started the politics of brutality, disappearance and murder. Now the people of the country have started a movement against the autocratic government."

Violence was widespread in the BNP movement from 2013 to January 2014 and then for several consecutive months from January 5, 2015. At that time the role of law enforcement agencies was also strict to the BNP.

The BNP alleged, many of their leaders and activists were picked up by the law enforcement agencies at that time, most of them were disappeared and many were killed.

The United States banned seven former and current members of the law enforce agencies for alleged human rights abuses. The ban was imposed separately by the US Treasury Department and the State Department on International Human Rights.

Experts think this ban could reduce repression on BNP leaders and activists by the law enforcement agencies.

Political analyst Badiul Alam Majumder told, "BNP recently hold large gatherings at their rallies around the districts of the country. BNP leaders mainly participated in these gatherings. Although the common people have supported their movement mentally, they have not yet participated in these movements physically."

"If a political party is in power for a long time, the anger of the common people against that party will increase," said Badiul Alam and added, "In addition; the rise of poverty and unemployment in the country during the coronavirus pandemic and the loss of people's right to vote have increased the anger of the people against the government. That is why the people of the country think that the demands of BNP are reasonable."








