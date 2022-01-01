Covid kills 2 more, infection crosses 500 again

The country witnessed two more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally stands 28,072. Some 512 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,585,539.

Besides, three new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 were reported in the country on Friday. With this, the total number of confirmed Omicron variant cases in the country went up to 10, according to the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data

(GISAID) -- a Germany based web database.

Among the new cases, two are women aged 65 and 49, while the other is a 65-year-old man.

All of them were from Dhaka, according to the data submitted by Institute for Developing Science and Health Initiatives in Dhaka.

However, on Friday, some 290 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,549,101 and overall recovery rate at 97.70 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 2.74 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.80 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 18,673 samples.

Of the two deceased, one was man and other woman. Of them, man was between 21-30 years old and woman was between 61-70.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,914 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,087 were women.

Around 71.14 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 49.14 million have taken both doses.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.4 million lives and infected over 279 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 250 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries.









