AL eyes mega-project harvest before general election

The country passed the last two years, 2020 and 2021, fighting against the global pandemic Covid-19 and mass inoculation of corona vaccine. The ongoing development works that were hindered in 2020 for the Covid-19, however, got pace in 2021 after mass inoculation. Now in 2022, the ruling Awami League (AL) plans to harvest their crops by inaugurating the long cherished Padma Bridge for public movement, partly launching Metro Rail, opening Bangabandhu Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project from Gazipur to Dhaka Airport and Elevated Expressway from Dhaka Airport to Chittagong Road.

The party wants to continue the trend of development as well as take preparation for the next parliamentary election and celebrate all inauguration programmes in a lively celebration.

AL is also seeking better way to organize the party from top to grassroots levels for making the organization stronger and more united. The party thinks that the year 2022 is the year of preparation for the next parliamentary elections which is supposed to be held at the end of 2023.

So, the senior and influential leaders of the ruling party want to see the year 2022 as the year of celebration and preparation. They are also expecting that all levels of party leaders and activists will take lessons from the previous years and march forward the party in a more disciplined way.

AL Presidium Member Faruk Khan told the Daily Observer, "The main works of Padma Bridge have been completed and finishing tasks are ongoing. The much awaited bridge will be inaugurated at the midyear that was fixed

earlier."

"The inauguration of this

bridge will open new horizons for the people of 29 districts in the south. The people of the whole country will enjoy its benefits. Besides, attention will be given to the completion of other mega projects and ongoing projects for the development of our villages," he added.

Faruk Khan also said, "AL- led government has faced Covid-19 pandemic successfully. World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized it. We will keep continuing the ongoing fight, we will work to eradicate the pandemic as soon as possible."

Jahangir Kabir Nanak, another Presidium Member of AL, said, "Our pledge in the new year is to build a non-communal Bangladesh by continuing the trend of development of the country."

Regarding party's plan of action in the New Year, Nanak said, "In the new year, our organizational activities at all levels will be more orderly. We will focus on increasing organizational strength."

Regarding election preparations, AL Organising Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel said, "In our country, conspirators try to carry out many conspiracies before elections. As the 12th parliamentary election will be held in 2023, so we will do some homework and take preparations targeting the election in the New Year 2022."

"We have some plans to make the party more united and integrative before elections," he added.

Besides, different level leaders of AL said that there is nothing new in AL. The party and the government must move forward towards the goal by keeping the old trend and making it more people- oriented. Many mega projects are being implemented.

Now, AL has to focus on speeding up and implementing them quickly. Only then will the golden Bengal of Bangabandhu's dream be fulfilled under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, expected AL leaders and activists.










