Nation celebrating another Covid clouded New Year

The nation is celebrating the New Year of English calendar today (Saturday) with a plausible hope of returning to a new normal life as a number of people across the country were vaccinated to prevent the deadly Coronavirus despite its Omicron variant is sweeping around the world.

Usually the New Year's Eve comes as an occasion for huge celebration across the globe, bidding farewell to the outgoing year.

But, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the nations to avoid any kind of public gatherings or extravaganza centreing the New Year celebration in 2022. The year also witnessed a limited celebration as many countries across the world have already put several restrictions afresh to slow the spread of the highly-infectious Omicron variant of Covid-19.

People in Bangladesh are celebrating the occasion with the traditional manner maintaining the health guidelines and social distancing.

Jubilant people, particularly the young population, spent the evening watching New Year's movies or playing a New Year's game at homes with family members rather than going out for a glitzy night in the town, with the clock striking 12 midnight.

People already started exchanging greetings to their friends and beloved ones through different messaging applications and social media platforms.

Corporate and government officials and various organisations also did the same thing as they do every year to greet their

nearest ones.

The day is also a moment of looking back to the outgoing year for reviewing the successes and failures and planning strategies to reach new goals for the New Year, with accomplishing the unfinished tasks those need to be done in the coming days.

The year 2021 was a significant year for Bangladesh as amid the global pandemic, the country saw many successes in major areas including politics, economy, and agriculture and driving the IT sectors towards attaining the middle-income status.

Alongside many achievements and global recognitions, the country was totally peaceful in the political landscape in 2021. The peaceful political situation allowed the nation's economy to grow faster. The outgoing year also came with an extra significance since two giant celebrations- the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country's independence- was celebrated simultaneously in the country.

In separate messages, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will greet the countrymen on the occasion of New Year 2022 today evening.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) restricted public gatherings at open spaces, including rooftops, on the night of December 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic.









