Hasina, Rehana take a stroll on Padma Bridge



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana visit the Padma Bridge to witness the progress of the country's largest infrastructure project on Friday. PHOTO: collected

The Prime Minister and her younger sister reached the bridge at 7.23am in the morning.

During the visit, she took a two-kilometre stroll on the bridge from Pillar No 7 to 18 with Sheikh Rehana.

After attending a breakfast event arranged by the Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) at the

Janzira point, Hasina left the bridge area at around 10:00am.

The Prime Minister looked all cheerful and content as she inspected the progress of the construction sites of the much-awaited Padma Bridge.

After the last span installation on December 9, the 6,150 stretch of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge is now visible. The Padma Bridge became visible on September 30, 2017 with the installation of the first span on pillars 37 and 38. After 38 months, the work of installing all the spans was completed.

The two-storey metal and concrete bridge offers road transport to ply on the upper floor and trains on the lower.

However, according to project related officials the bridge will be inaugurated in June in 2022.









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina along with her only younger sister Sheikh Rehana on Friday visited the Padma Bridge, the country's largest infrastructure, to see the progress of finishing task of the bridge.The Prime Minister and her younger sister reached the bridge at 7.23am in the morning.During the visit, she took a two-kilometre stroll on the bridge from Pillar No 7 to 18 with Sheikh Rehana.After attending a breakfast event arranged by the Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) at theJanzira point, Hasina left the bridge area at around 10:00am.The Prime Minister looked all cheerful and content as she inspected the progress of the construction sites of the much-awaited Padma Bridge.After the last span installation on December 9, the 6,150 stretch of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge is now visible. The Padma Bridge became visible on September 30, 2017 with the installation of the first span on pillars 37 and 38. After 38 months, the work of installing all the spans was completed.The two-storey metal and concrete bridge offers road transport to ply on the upper floor and trains on the lower.However, according to project related officials the bridge will be inaugurated in June in 2022.