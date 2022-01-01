Video
Over 600 FFs accorded reception in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 1 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145

RAJSHAHI, Dec 31 :  Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) accorded a reception to over 600 gallantry awarded valiant Freedom Fighters (FF) and family members of the martyred for recognition to their supreme sacrifices in the country's great War of Liberation in 1971.
RCC authorities arranged the reception on its city bhaban green plaza
here this afternoon marking the Great Victory Day 2021 and Golden Jubilee of the country's independence largely attended by FFs and their family members.
City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton addressed the reception meeting as chief guest while its Panel Mayor Shariful Islam Babu was in the chair.    -BSS



