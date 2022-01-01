Tomal elected CRAB president, Biku GS

Mirza Mehedi Tomal of Bangladesh Pratidin and Asaduzzaman Biku of Dainik Purbanchal were elected president and general secretary respectively of Bangladesh Crime Reporters Association (CRAB) on Thursday for the 2022 term.

In the election, Md Jahangir Alam of United News of Bangladesh (UNB) was elected vice president.

Tomal secured 142 votes while his rivals Abu Saleh Akan 77 and Mizan Malik 52, contesting the election for the post of president.

Biku bagged 127 votes while Mamunur Rashid 116 and Omar Farroque Alhadi 23 vying for the post of general secretary.

Jahangir Alam got 109 votes while his nearest rival Shaheen Abdul Bari 103 votes in the post of vice-president (VP).

Bagging 143 votes, Imran Hossain was elected joint secretary of CRAB.

Other office bearers are finance secretary Saiful Islam Montu, organising secretary Ataur Rahman (uncontested), publicity and publication secretary Rudra Russel, office secretary SM Ismail Hossain Imu (uncontested), training and ICT secretary Sajjad Mahmud Khan (uncontested), sports and cultural secretary SM Mintoo Hoosain, welfare secretary Nahid Tonmoy (uncontested), and international secretary Saheen Alam.

Three executive members are Amanur Rahman Rony, Sirajul Islam and Md Jakaria.

Some 271 voters out of 289 exercised their franchise in the election that was held at the CRAB office from 10am to 4:30pm with an hour interval from 1:30pm to 2:30pm.











