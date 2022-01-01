Various initiatives of a govt official for underprivileged children in Hathazari

CHATTOGRAM, December 31: Sheikh Russell Child Training and Rehabilitation Centre has been working in Farhadabad Union, Hathazari, Chattogram since August 2012 to protect the underprivileged children under the slogan 'Hold Sheikh Hasina's hand, child will go home'.

Former Executive Officer of Hathazari Upazila Mohammad Ruhul Amin has taken this initiative to develop the aesthetic of children.

On his initiative various aesthetic aspects of children's entertainment were added to the centre. A children's park called 'Shishurajya-3' was set up for the children to play in. Some lands of the illegally occupied centre were recovered.

Mohammad Ruhul Amin told the Daily Observer "I was joined Hathazari Upazila on September 23, 2018. Since then I have tried to work for this centre regularly. I have taken various initiatives on various issues including education and health. In the meantime, due to the Corona epidemic, I did not get a chance to work for some time. However, a few months before the transfer, we took a group of local dignitaries to entertain the underprivileged children of the centre. I supervise the work with full vigour. Now all these aspects have been opened for the children."

Deputy project director of the Sheikh Russell Child Training and Rehabilitation Centre Jasmine Akhtar told the Daily Observer "The centre lacked some aspects of children's development and sports. However, former executive officer of Hathazari Upazila Ruhul Amin has completed extensive development work on his own initiative. The children were especially happy to have the playground, badminton court and other entertainment equipment."

According to sources at the Sheikh Russell Child Training and Rehabilitation Centre, currently it has 104 boys and 102 girls.

The service-providing activities of the Chattogram Sheikh Russell Child Training and Rehabilitation Centre set up as part of the government's ongoing child-friendly activities in 13 districts of the country.













