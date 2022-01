Mizan, Selim re-elected president, secretary of Jhenaidah Press Club

JHENAIDAH, Dec 31 : Mizanur Rahman, Jhenaidah correspondent for NTV and Dainik Jugantar and S, M, Sakhawat Reza Selim, correspondent of national news agency BSS and Channel I have been re-elected as president and general secretary of Jhenaidah Press Club respectively.

Other candidates are - senior vice-president Md. Shahidul Islam (Editor- in-Chief, Dainik Nabachitra), vice-presidents Abdul Hai (Dainik Bhorer Dak) and Rafiqul Islam (Baishakhi TV, Daily Ittefaq), joint-general Secretary Zafar Uddin Raju (The Daily Observer, Naya Shatabdi), Treasurer Aliar Rahman (Gazi TV), Organizing Secretary Ahmed Nasim Ansari (Jamuna TV, The Daily Independent), Office Secretary Abdullah-Al-Mamun (Dhaka Post, Bangla TV), Legal Secretary Advocate Sheikh Shafiul Alam Lulu (Dainik Notun Somoy), Sports and Cultural Secretary Shahriar Alam (Deepto TV), have been selected.

The executive members who have been elected are - Md. Alauddin Azad. -BSS