Saturday, 1 January, 2022, 11:31 AM
Home City News

JS body for timely ensuring delivery of seeds to farmers

Published : Saturday, 1 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155

DHAKA, Dec 31 : The Standing Committee on the Ministry of Agriculture has made recommendations for ensuring timely delivery of seeds to the farmers and complete the process through coordination of all field level officials.
 The 20th meeting of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Agriculture of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad was held at the Parliament House today with its chairman Matia Chowdhury.
 Agriculture Minister Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque with other committee members Md. Imaz Uddin Prang, Md. Moslem Uddin, Md. Mamunur Rashid Kiran, Anwarul Abedin Khan, Umme Kulsum Smriti and Hosne Ara, were present in the meeting.
  The meeting reviewed the progress of implementation of the decisions taken earlier and discussed in detail the overall issues of the Ministry of Agriculture.
Besides, the committee also wished long life and best wishes to the outgoing Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Md. Mesbahul Islam.
  The meeting was attended by senior secretaries of the Ministry of Agriculture, heads of various departments and agencies and officials concerned of the ministry and the Parliament Secretariat.    -BSS


