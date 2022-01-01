Students demand DUCSU poll

A number of students from different departments of the Dhaka University (DU) on Thursday formed a human chain in front of the DU Club demanding the continuation of the DUCSU election.

They held the human chain during the election of DU Teachers' Association (DUTA) in the university club at noon.

The protesters said the election of the DUCSU was held after more than 28 years but when the next poll will be held is still uncertain.

They said, "The authorities obstructed the continuity of the DUCSU election showing coronavirus outbreak."

They marked the 'university administration's indifference' behind the stop of the arrangement of the next DUCSU election.

During the protest, Bangladesh Students' Right Council (BSRC) president Bin Yamin Mollah urged the authority concerned to take initiative to hold the DUCSU election as soon as possible.

BSRC general secretary Ariful Islam Adib said elections of all kinds of associations in the university held on time but the authorities show indifference in the case of DUCSU.

University Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani asked the students for a dialogue in his office and move away from the gate of the club as it was obstructing the movement of the teachers in the DUTA election.









