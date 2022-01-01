Shahadat re-elected HAAB president



Incumbent President of Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) M Shahadat Hossain Taslim, also panel leader of HAAB Sammilito Forum (HSF), has been re-elected as the president HAAB, the apex body of the country's Hajj and Umrah agencies with a huge margin in its biennial election.

The panel clinched its all 27 executive committee member posts defeating its rival panel HAAB Democratic Oikya Front HDOF) led by Abdus Sobhan Bhuiyan Hasan.

Khandaker Shamsul Alam, chairman of the election board of HAAB, announced the results at the Institution of Diploma Engineering (IDEB) auditorium in Dhaka at around 11pm on Thursday.

According to the results, Taslim got 650 votes while his rival candidate Abdus Sobhan Bhuiyan got only 69 votes.

The simultaneous elections were held in Dhaka, Chittagong and Sylhet for electing its central and three regional committees. In the election, 27 central members and 13 members of Dhaka Regional Committee and six members of Chittagong Regional Committee were elected from the same panel.

Earlier, six members of Sylhet Regional Committee were elected unopposed.

The winning leaders will elect their secretary general and other office bearers in its executive committee meeting and forward it to the government for its approval with the approval of its election board.



