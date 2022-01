2021, a year of violation of human rights: ASK

Four killed, 15 injured as bus overturns in Sirajganj

Putin warns Biden of ‘complete rupture’ of US-Russia relationship over Ukraine

China replaces ‘soldiers with robots’ in Tibet as soldiers ‘fleeing’ in harsh winters

AL Mayor candidate for Narayanganj Selina Hyat Ivy campaigning in the city on Friday. photo : Observer

