Putin warns Biden of ‘complete rupture’ of US-Russia relationship over Ukraine

President Joe Biden disembarks Marine One in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Dec 27, 2021. In a call with Biden on Thursday, Dec 30, 2021, President Vladimir Putin of Russia warned that any US efforts to punish Moscow for any military action against Ukraine would lead to a "complete rupture" of relations between the two superpowers, a Russian official said. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times

President Vladimir Putin warned President Joe Biden on Thursday that any economic sanctions imposed on Russia if it moves to take new military action against Ukraine could result in a "complete rupture" of relations between the two nuclear superpowers, a Russian official told reporters Thursday evening.

The exchange came during a 50-minute phone call that Putin requested, and which both sides described as businesslike. Yet it ended without clarity about Putin's intentions. He has massed 100,000 or so troops on the border with Ukraine, and issued demands for NATO and the United States to pull back their forces in the region, but apparently has not decided whether to order an invasion.

Biden, for his part, pushed back, according to two US officials. A terse White House statement said he "made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine."

US officials declined to discuss the substance of the discussion, insisting that, unlike the Russians, they would not negotiate in public. But it was clear that both sides were trying to shape the diplomatic landscape for talks that will begin in Geneva on Jan 10, and then move to Brussels and Vienna later in the week in sessions that will include NATO allies and then Ukraine itself.

-The New York Times














