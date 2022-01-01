Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 January, 2022, 11:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Putin warns Biden of ‘complete rupture’ of US-Russia relationship over Ukraine

Published : Saturday, 1 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166

President Joe Biden disembarks Marine One in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Dec 27, 2021. In a call with Biden on Thursday, Dec 30, 2021, President Vladimir Putin of Russia warned that any US efforts to punish Moscow for any military action against Ukraine would lead to a "complete rupture" of relations between the two superpowers, a Russian official said. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times
President Joe Biden disembarks Marine One in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Dec 27, 2021. In a call with Biden on Thursday, Dec 30, 2021, President Vladimir Putin of Russia warned that any US efforts to punish Moscow for any military action against Ukraine would lead to a "complete rupture" of relations between the two superpowers, a Russian official said. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times
President Vladimir Putin warned President Joe Biden on Thursday that any economic sanctions imposed on Russia if it moves to take new military action against Ukraine could result in a "complete rupture" of relations between the two nuclear superpowers, a Russian official told reporters Thursday evening.
The exchange came during a 50-minute phone call that Putin requested, and which both sides described as businesslike. Yet it ended without clarity about Putin's intentions. He has massed 100,000 or so troops on the border with Ukraine, and issued demands for NATO and the United States to pull back their forces in the region, but apparently has not decided whether to order an invasion.
Biden, for his part, pushed back, according to two US officials. A terse White House statement said he "made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine."
US officials declined to discuss the substance of the discussion, insisting that, unlike the Russians, they would not negotiate in public. But it was clear that both sides were trying to shape the diplomatic landscape for talks that will begin in Geneva on Jan 10, and then move to Brussels and Vienna later in the week in sessions that will include NATO allies and then Ukraine itself.    
    -The New York Times








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shahadat re-elected HAAB president
China replaces ‘soldiers with robots’ in Tibet as soldiers ‘fleeing’ in harsh winters
Independent Mayor candidate for Narayanganj BNP Taimur Alam Khandaker
AL Mayor candidate for Narayanganj Selina Hyat Ivy campaigning
Putin warns Biden of ‘complete rupture’ of US-Russia relationship over Ukraine
JP (Reform) marks party anniv at Rangpur
Four killed, 15 injured as bus overturns in Sirajganj
2021, a year of violation of human rights: ASK


Latest News
Turkey's lira logs worst year in two decades under Erdogan
12 killed in India shrine stampede
Euro marks 20 eventful years
Sky lanterns trigger fire at seven places in Dhaka
Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but London throws party on TV
Nation welcomes New Year 2022
Jaya Ahsan becomes UNDP goodwill ambassador
Bangladesh’s economy was able to rebound in 2021: Experts
Hasan asks whether BNP wants right to burn properties
Look to the future, stay focused: Xi Jinping tells China in New Year address
Most Read News
Look to the future, stay focused: Xi Jinping tells China in New Year address
80 victims of extrajudicial killings in 2021: ASK
Record 93.58pc pass SSC, equivalent exams
Covid positivity rate rises to 2.74%, 2 more die
BNP has no success as political party: Quader
Chelsea to go ahead despite virus cases: Jurgen Klopp
Hasan asks whether BNP wants right to burn properties
World rings in New Year under Covid cloud
Bangladesh’s economy was able to rebound in 2021: Experts
World to ring in New Year under Covid cloud
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft