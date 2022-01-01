JP (Reform) marks party anniv at Rangpur

Marking celebration of Jatiya Party's founding anniversary on January 1, the leaders of Jatiya Party (Reform Process) on Friday offered prayer at the graveyard of its founder HM Ershad in Rangpur.

Jatiya Party (Reform Process) Presidium Member Dr Abdullah Al Naser, also its chief coordinator for Rangpur Division, led the delegation during the munazat at Ershad's grave, a press release of the party said.

Later at a meeting with the party's local activists, Dr Naser said former president HM Ershad had founded the party and conducted huge development works across the country. Erikh Ershad's mother Bidisha will lead the Jatiya Party after necessary reforms at every stage in the country.

The JP (Reform Process) will hold a discussion meeting at 10am on Saturday at its President Park's Office in Baridhara, it said.







