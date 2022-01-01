Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 January, 2022, 11:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

JP (Reform) marks party anniv at Rangpur

Published : Saturday, 1 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176
Staff Correspondent

Marking celebration of Jatiya Party's founding anniversary on January 1, the leaders of Jatiya Party (Reform Process) on Friday offered prayer at the graveyard of its founder HM Ershad in Rangpur.
Jatiya Party (Reform Process) Presidium Member Dr Abdullah Al Naser, also its chief coordinator for Rangpur Division, led the delegation during the munazat at Ershad's grave, a press release of the party said.
Later at a meeting with the party's local activists, Dr Naser said former president HM Ershad had founded the party and conducted huge development works across the country. Erikh Ershad's mother Bidisha will lead the Jatiya Party after necessary reforms at every stage in the country.
The JP (Reform Process) will hold a discussion meeting at 10am on Saturday at its President Park's Office in Baridhara, it said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shahadat re-elected HAAB president
China replaces ‘soldiers with robots’ in Tibet as soldiers ‘fleeing’ in harsh winters
Independent Mayor candidate for Narayanganj BNP Taimur Alam Khandaker
AL Mayor candidate for Narayanganj Selina Hyat Ivy campaigning
Putin warns Biden of ‘complete rupture’ of US-Russia relationship over Ukraine
JP (Reform) marks party anniv at Rangpur
Four killed, 15 injured as bus overturns in Sirajganj
2021, a year of violation of human rights: ASK


Latest News
Turkey's lira logs worst year in two decades under Erdogan
12 killed in India shrine stampede
Euro marks 20 eventful years
Sky lanterns trigger fire at seven places in Dhaka
Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but London throws party on TV
Nation welcomes New Year 2022
Jaya Ahsan becomes UNDP goodwill ambassador
Bangladesh’s economy was able to rebound in 2021: Experts
Hasan asks whether BNP wants right to burn properties
Look to the future, stay focused: Xi Jinping tells China in New Year address
Most Read News
Look to the future, stay focused: Xi Jinping tells China in New Year address
80 victims of extrajudicial killings in 2021: ASK
Record 93.58pc pass SSC, equivalent exams
Covid positivity rate rises to 2.74%, 2 more die
BNP has no success as political party: Quader
Chelsea to go ahead despite virus cases: Jurgen Klopp
Hasan asks whether BNP wants right to burn properties
World rings in New Year under Covid cloud
Bangladesh’s economy was able to rebound in 2021: Experts
World to ring in New Year under Covid cloud
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft