Four killed, 15 injured as bus overturns in Sirajganj



A Dhaka-bound bus of 'National Travels' lost control on the road and rammed into a van on the Hatikumrul-Banpara highway and overturned at Goja Bridge area in Sirajganj on Friday. photo : Observer

The incident which took place on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara road west of the Bangabandhu Bridge at around 9 am on Friday, according to Hatikumrul Highway Police chief Lutfur Rahman.

The authorities have identified two of the dead so far. They are 54-year-old Satyendra Nath Pramanik, a police inspector, and 62-year-old Sofura Begum, a housewife.

The two other deceased are yet to be identified, the Highway Police officer said adding that all of them were passengers of the bus. Satyendra Nath was posted at the office of Rajshahi's superintendent of police.

The bus, operated by National Travels, was heading to Dhaka from Rajshahi when it veered out of control and struck a van before landing in a ditch, said Hatikumrul Highway Police Sub- Inspector Abdullahil Baki. Four people were killed instantly.

Fire Service and police personnel later conducted a rescue operation and sent the injured to Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital. Vehicular movement on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway was disrupted due to the accident for a while.









