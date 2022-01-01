Video
Saturday, 1 January, 2022
2021, a year of violation of human rights: ASK

Published : Saturday, 1 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200
Staff Correspondent

Human Rights Organisation Ain O Salish Kendro (ASK) has observed that 2021 was a year of the human rights violation.
Nur Khan, ASK's General Secretary, said the situation of human rights in 2021 was full of cruelty.
"Today the whole country is covered with a veil of fear. A culture of impunity, extrajudicial killings, disappearances, murders, rapes is really frightening," he said.
Referring to the Digital Security Act ( DSA) 2018, he noted that a good number of human rights activists, journalists, teachers, women human rights activists, leaders from the opposition parties, critics, and lawyers faced threats and unfavourable situations.
They shared this observation during a report presentation titled 'Bangladesh Human Rights Situation 2021: ASK's Observation' at Sagor Runi auditorium of the Dhaka Reporter's Unity on Friday.
According to the investigation report on human rights violations is being compiled from different newspapers suggests that about eighty people were the victims of extrajudicial killings in the year 2021.
Besides, 51 people were killed by members of the law enforcement agencies in crossfire, gunfire or encounters.
In addition, there are about eight people who were killed by members of various law enforcement agencies under their custody; of them six died due to physical tortures after arrest, one died before arrest and another died after arrest due to a heart attack.
However, about 81 people had died during their stay in various prisons across the country, of them 29 were prisoners, and 52 were detainees.
According to the ASK's statistics, in 2021, about seven people were abducted and disappeared when they were picked up by people who had identified themselves as members of a law enforcement agency.
Of them later six people were shown arrested and till now one person is missing.





