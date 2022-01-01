Dengue: 4 more hospitalized

Four more patients were hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00 am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, no dengue case was found outside Dhaka

According to the statistics, a total of 28,429 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to December 31. So far, 28,257 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery. The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 59. Of them, 30 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 29 are receiving it outside the capital.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 105 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Some 12 people died in July, 34 in August, 23 in September and 22 in October, seven in November, seven in December so far.

Among 28,425 infected, a total of , 1,207 were diagnosed with dengue in December, 3,567 in November 5,604 in October, 7,841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.












