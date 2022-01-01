Video
Saturday, 1 January, 2022
Home Editorial

Welcome 2022

Published : Saturday, 1 January, 2022

Today we step into another New Year, but not without worries.
The Corona Pandemic seems to be slowly but surely picking up with mounting infection and death rates with the new Omicron Variant spreading fast. Economy is yet struggling to recover. Prices of daily essentials have shot up beyond wild imagination.

Yet we mark a silver lining behind the ominous clouds - Bangladesh has come out of the pandemic and doing unexpectedly better than many countries.

The government has shown pure commitment in vaccinating its people. We have successfully observed the country's golden jubilee of independence coinciding with Father of The Nation's birth centennial with a renewed pledge to march forward as a regional player. And the good news is that despite all odds presented by a challenging year we have not collapsed.

Nevertheless, as we bid farewell to 2021 and begin the New Year, we cannot help but feel optimistic that another difficult year in recent memory is now behind us-and that what lies ahead is a better and brighter future.

Despite rampant corruption unearthed almost everywhere, it is also encouraging to note that the government has shown zero-tolerance while taking appropriate action including its party men.  That said - the best way to fight corruption is to fight it together with the people.

In 2021 the deadly virus had also snatched away the lives of many eminent personalities. We remember them with deep respect.

From media perspective, at certain times last year, it was unfortunate to witness a series of events which showed how free speech and the free press had been muzzled by the government. We believe in the New Year, our government will allow greater space for peoples' freedom of expression to flourish and uphold this most basic of human rights.

As a responsible newspaper devoted to stand for people's rights, The Daily Observer commits to continue to work for public interest, social justice, development and for better democratic practices. We thank all of you who have stood by us all these years.

We believe, in this year we must take a collective pledge to address all the avenues where we are failing, otherwise we won't move forward.  

However, with Bangladesh crossing fifty this year, it is time to move rapidly with all existing and newer challenges ahead. We see more opportunities to threats. It is time to renew our commitment in nation building for a better, happy and prosperous Bangladesh. With that in mind, we hope in the New Year, the series of unaddressed issues will come to disappear altogether.

A warm Happy New Year to all our readers and well-wishers.



