Make the navigation safer

Dear Sir,



The sinking of launch tragedy happened several times in our country. Sinking launch caused a huge number of deaths earlier. Besides, Speedboat accident also caused several deaths at Shimulia Ghat several times. Surpassing the delution of ferry at Paturia ghat a few months ago, another henious tragedy we experienced at Sugandha river Borguna this week. On friday last a launch crowding several hundred passengers started from Sadarghat Dhaka towards Borguna and torched in the middle of Sugandha river causing 42 death. The fire at launch tragedy was one of the pathetic and heartbreaking events of our country. Experts say the fire was emanated from engine room. BWTA pointed to the staff for not to examine the engine before journey. In fact we are not aware of our navigation. The launches we operate are not fit at all and authority let those ships run without examination in the river. So they cannot be spared from the liabilities.



We can take example from the west like USA, UK, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Netherlands as well as Japan in this regard where every navigation journey is strictly inspected and examined. Inspections take place whether the ships and crews are ready for safe journey in those countries. We are tired of watching such tragedies. We hope the concerned authority will take proper measure.



Yamin Khan

Faridpur