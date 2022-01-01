

Bangabandhu’s ‘Golden Bengal’ is more visible



The victory was snatched on 16 December after 23 years of struggle and 9 months of armed struggle, defeating the Pakistani aggressors. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest son of the soil and greatest Bengali for thousands of years the great hero of history and father of the nation, has made the dream of Bengal a reality.



Meanwhile, Bangladesh has achieved many unprecedented successes. The pole of success is comparatively heavier in terms of success and failure. Bangladesh has achieved enviable success in all sectors. Our beloved motherland is moving forward by overcoming various obstacles. During the golden jubilee of independence, one of our achievements is the much-desiredPadma Bridge. It was a dream come true for us to make the dream Padma Bridge a reality. The task was not easy for us at all. This has been possible due to the courageous and visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



The Padma Bridge has been completed with its funding in three years, by thwarting all domestic and foreign conspiracies. This bridge will play an important role in our socio-economic and industrial development in the future.



Apart from the dream of Padma Bridge, various mega-projects of the country including Metro Rail, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Payra Seaport, Bangabandhu Satellite-1, Karnafuli Tunnel, Elevated Expressway, Moheshkhali-Materbari Integrated Development Project, 100 special economic zones, more than two dozen high-tech parks, and IT villages are being built.



Bangladesh is the third-largest producer of rice in the world and also self-sufficient in fish, meat, eggs, and vegetables. Bangladesh ranks second in terms of the growth rate of fish production in inland open water and Bangladesh ranks first among 11 Hilsa producing countries. Today, the benefits of 'Digital Bangladesh' have spread from urban to villages.



Per capita income, human resources, and economic fragility- the criteria for these three indicators determine the eligibility of developing countries to be listed. Bangladesh has achieved the desired qualifications in these three indices. Even in the COVID-19, Bangladesh's per capita income has stunned the whole world by maintaining economic continuity.



There have been positive changes in women's education, women's empowerment, healthcare, maternal and child mortality. Women are now contributing at all levels including social, political, and economic. Women in rural areas are not lagging in the touch of technology. They are also moving forward in parallel. Bangladesh is moving forward on the path of building a golden Bengal of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu.



The young generation is not backward. Today's youth is the leader of the future state. To turn the young generation into human resources, Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) education is being introduced for career-oriented education. The state must give due value to the knowledge, skills, experience, desires, and opinions of the youth. Young people need to be prepared to face the challenges of creative and innovative work.



Bangladesh has reached a newer height in the international arena and transform the country into a safe and peaceful abode for the next generation.In the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, it is the commitment of everyone.The present government is working tirelessly to build a hunger-and poverty-free developed and prosperous Bangladesh as envisioned by the Father of the Nation.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given 4 milestones, the first is the vision of Digital Bangladesh in 2021, the second is to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in 2030, the third is to build a developed Bangladesh in 2041 and the fourth is the Delta Plan for 2100. Architect of Digital Bangladesh Sajeeb Wazed Joy has been making an outstanding contribution to the implementation of these plans at a young age.



All citizens have to work for a developed Bangladesh free from hunger and poverty (achieving SDG-1 end poverty and SDG-2, Zero Hunger), and rich in the secular spirit which Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamt of.Bangladesh has limited resources, more population compared with its geographical borders. Bangladesh today is a role model of development to the world.



We have attained our independence. We have to consolidate this independence and deliver its benefits to all the people in all corners of the country. We will become financially self-reliant. We will walk on our feet.And being a developing country, much bigger challenges lie ahead of us and we've to deal with those as well.



We will increase production, expand, markets, meet the needs of the people and also send them abroad.The long-awaited Land Boundary Agreement with India has been implemented resolved maritime disputes with India and Myanmar and secured our rights in the Bay of Bengal.



Education, communication infrastructure, gas, electricity, women's education, 100% increase in salaries and allowances of employees, health care, distribution of free books, self-sufficiency in food production, safety net support for socially disadvantaged people, helpless, elderly, widows, persons with disabilities, divorced, autistic, the benefits of assisting the freedom fighters, shelter project, one house one farm project, women empowerment and overall development of different sectors are the outstanding contribution of the present government.



One of the dreams of the Father of the Nation about the Bengalis was to liberate this land and build a hunger-free, poverty-free Golden Bengal. The first dream was materialized by Bangabandhu. The greatest achievement of the Bengalis is the independence of Bangladesh, which he has brought.



At present, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's wise and visionary leadership, Bangladesh is fast moving towards realizing the second dream of the father of the nation. With dedication, honesty, and efficiency Bangladesh is surpassing many countries in the world today. Bangabandhu's dream 'Sonar Bangla' is no longer elusive, it is visible.

The writer is a research fellow, BNNRC











