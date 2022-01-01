

Omicron risks should be avoided



GISAID says samples of the Omicron-infected person were collected on December 23. Later, the Institute of Developing Sciences and Health Initiative (AIDESI) created Omicron by sequencing the genome. On December 11, two members of the women's cricket team returned to the African country of Zimbabwe. With this, this new type was found in the bodies of three people in the country which can be called a warning signal for us. On November 24, South African scientists and bacteriologists first informed the world about the mutated form of coronavirus, Omicron.



However, it has recently been reported that a patient with Omicron was first identified in the Netherlands on 19 November, five days before that. The virus has already spread to 30 countries around the world. Although it is not as terrifying as Delta, Omicron is spreading fast. At least 110 countries have already been affected.



According to the World Health Organization, this new type of coronavirus infection is likely to increase. Omicron has undergone some mutations or mutations, which may make the conventional vaccines against it ineffective.

However, the UN health agency has called on countries to take steps to address the situation. Analysts say the spread of Omicron in the country could increase significantly by March next year. Although the disease has not yet spread to Bangladesh, the rate of infection is increasing in neighboring India.



As communication with Omicron-affected countries, including India is normal, the risk of Omicron spreading in the country is increasing, one of which went a step further by attacking the new one. So it seems urgent now to cut off air communication with the affected countries.



At the same time, it does not seem to be a bad idea to close all the entrances to neighboring India for a few days. Or all passengers returning from abroad have to be 100% effective in staying in quarantine.



The world has not yet seen the outbreak of corona. Concerns are growing around the world about a new type of corona, Omicron. According to the latest data from the statistical website WorldMeters, 4,748 people died of corona in the world in the last 24 hours. In the last 24 hours ending on Thursday, 6 lakh 30 thousand 10 people have been identified as Corona.



Awareness is more important than fear at home with various restrictions abroad. Corona and omikran are not identical. So awareness of this virus is no exception. At the time of Corona we were inexperienced. Now we are experienced. So it is normal to have low risk of infection.



Prime Minister has instructed everyone to be careful about the new type of Corona Omicron. In a word, the enemy is not to be underestimated. In that sense, I don't think there is a chance to underestimate Omicron. Be aware from the beginning. I think it is important to make decisions beforehand, especially the ones that caused us headaches during Corona.



Hygiene must be ensured in public transport. Passengers arriving from affected countries must ensure 14 days quarantine. Hygiene should be ensured in all educational institutions (all madrasas, pre-primary, primary, secondary, higher secondary, co-educational institutions, universities) and coaching centers. In all healthcare institutions, service recipients, service providers and health workers should always ensure proper adherence to all hygiene rules, including covering the nose and face and wearing a mask.



Vaccination activities should be conducted in compliance with hygiene rules. Isolation of coronary patient with coronary symptoms / symptoms and coronary system of others who come in close contact with corona positive patient should be ensured. A person with coronary artery disease can be assisted in isolation and coordination with local authorities for testing. Make sure to cover your nose and face and wear a mask when entering the office.



Hygiene compliance must be officially confirmed. Miking and hygiene awareness campaigns can be conducted at the community level to control and reduce corona infections. In this case mosque / temple / church / pagoda mic can be used if required and elected public representatives including members of ward councilor / union council can be involved.



Although we now hope to be safe in terms of antibodies, including corona vaccines and booster doses, we can be sure that we will be able to deal with these, whether they are omikron or some other type. But to be safe, you need to follow these instructions. Be careful not to neglect even the slightest symptom. Consult a doctor and stay in quarantine if necessary. Follow the rules of Covid. Make sure to use masks, sanitizers, and follow safe distance rules. We need to know and follow the above guidelines not only officially but also personally for our own needs. We are sure to be safe if we know and obey. So we need to be aware not to panic. Omicron risk should be avoided.

