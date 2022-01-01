Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 January, 2022, 11:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

27 detained on different charges in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 1 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 31: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, detained 27 people on different charges in the city.
RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Friday morning.
Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrants, nine were held with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.
The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs from their possessions during the drives.
However, the arrested have been sent to jail following the court orders, the official added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
27 detained on different charges in Rajshahi
Mustard farming on the rise in Bogura
One more dies of corona at RMCH
Over 200 blankets were distributed among cold-hit poor people at Patuakhali Press Club
Two found dead in two districts
Two murdered in two districts
Youth killed, 11 injured in road mishaps in two districts
Manpower crisis hampers Raipur Fish Hatchery to be good revenue earner


Latest News
Turkey's lira logs worst year in two decades under Erdogan
12 killed in India shrine stampede
Euro marks 20 eventful years
Sky lanterns trigger fire at seven places in Dhaka
Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but London throws party on TV
Nation welcomes New Year 2022
Jaya Ahsan becomes UNDP goodwill ambassador
Bangladesh’s economy was able to rebound in 2021: Experts
Hasan asks whether BNP wants right to burn properties
Look to the future, stay focused: Xi Jinping tells China in New Year address
Most Read News
Look to the future, stay focused: Xi Jinping tells China in New Year address
80 victims of extrajudicial killings in 2021: ASK
Record 93.58pc pass SSC, equivalent exams
Covid positivity rate rises to 2.74%, 2 more die
BNP has no success as political party: Quader
Chelsea to go ahead despite virus cases: Jurgen Klopp
Hasan asks whether BNP wants right to burn properties
World rings in New Year under Covid cloud
Bangladesh’s economy was able to rebound in 2021: Experts
World to ring in New Year under Covid cloud
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft