27 detained on different charges in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Dec 31: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, detained 27 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrants, nine were held with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, the arrested have been sent to jail following the court orders, the official added.