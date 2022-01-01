Video
Home Countryside

Mustard farming on the rise in Bogura

Published : Saturday, 1 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondent

A mustard field in Bogura. photo: observer

BOGURA, Dec 31:  This year's mustard farming has exceeded the target fixed by the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE).
BARI-14, 15, 17, BINA-9, 11 and local Tory-7 have been farmed in Bogura.
DAE's Additional Deputy Director Enamul Haq said, high-yielding species like BARI-14, 15, and 17 have been farmed mostly.
He further said, in a span of last few years, mustard farming has increased in Bogura District. The DAE-Bogura targeted 27,100 hectares (ha) of land for this year's mustard farming. But the farming target has exceeded to 27,600 ha. The production target has been fixed at about 45 thousand metric tons (MT). But the production will exceed the level of 47 thousand MT for the additional farming, said Assistant Agriculture Officer Farid Ahmed.
Growers are getting good prices of mustard. That is why farming area has increased. At present, per maund mustard is selling at about Tk 5,000.
Sources at the DAE said, the lands that are not farmed for potato in the middle time of Aman and Boro are brought under the mustard cultivation. Before Boro planting, farmers are used to cultivate mustard in these lands and harvest accordingly. Later they became busy in mustard farming. Mustard is mostly farmed in the chars banked by the Jamuna River.
Mustard millers and people in Bogura are becoming health conscious. So instead of soya bean, they are using mustard.
An oil miller, Samsuddin Abedin said, he grinded 9,000 maunds of mustard in the last year, and this year he has milled about 15,000 maunds. This season he is expecting to crush over 20 maunds. Compared with other types of oil, in mustard oil, the amount of Omega-3 and 6 fatty acid is higher. Eating mustard oil-cooked food keeps heart well functional and reduces harmful cholesterol.
People in Bogura are gradually shifting to old practice of mustard oil consumption.


