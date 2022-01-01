One more dies of corona at RMCH

RAJSHAHI, Dec 31: One more person died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Friday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Friday morning.

He said the deceased, hailed from Chapainawabganj District, had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Some 25 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, the RMCH director added.







