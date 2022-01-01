Two found dead in two districts

Two people have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Naogaon, in two days.

BHOLA: Police recovered the body of a young man from a paddy field in Borhanuddin Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Hannan, 32, a resident of Abul Mia Bazar area under Tobgi Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body at a paddy field in the area in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to Borhanuddin Police Station (PS).

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Shahin Fakir confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a trader from a room of a residential hotel in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rostam Ali, 48, son of late Sadeque Ali, a resident of Chakmahesh Village under Akbarpur Union in Patnitala Upazila of the district.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Rostam Ali had been living in room no. 1 at Burma Residential Hotel in Machher Mor area of Mohadevpur Upazila for trading goats for the last couple of days.

However, Gulfun Nesa, a cleaner of the hotel, saw his body at his rented room in the morning.

Later, the hotel authorities informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 2pm and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Mohadevpur PS OC Azam Uddin Mahmud confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter and a case was filed in this connection.

Additional Superintend of Police (Mohadevpur Circle) ATM Mainul Islam visited the scene.











