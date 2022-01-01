Video
Two murdered in two districts

Published : Saturday, 1 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Our Correspondents

Two people including a tribal woman have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Pabna and Naogaon, on Tuesday.
PABNA: A local leader of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) has been shot to death in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Shamim Hossain, son of Nur Ali, a resident of Hemayetpur Union in the upazila. He was a local leader of AL.
Police and local sources said Manjurul Islam Madhu, the defeated candidate of AL in the union parishad election, was sitting with his supporters at Nazirpurhat in Hemayetpur Union in the evening.
At that time, a group armed people including the defeated AL rebel candidate Tariqul Islam Nilu Khan and his son Imran Khan attacked them, fired randomly. At one stage, Shamim was shot to death there.
On Wednesday night, Shamim's father Nur Ali filed a murder case with Pabna Sadar Police Station (PS).   
Following this, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested former chairman Tariqul Islam Nilu Khan, 69, the main accused in the case.
RAB-12 CPC-2 Pabna Camp Company Commander Kishore Roy confirmed the matter on Friday afternoon.
He said Tariqul Islam Nilu was arrested from Fateh Mohammadpur area in Ishwardi Upazila of the district at around 10:30pm on Thursday.
Tariqul Islam Nilu was the son of late Abdul Hamid Khan, a resident of Nazirpur Hatpara area in the union.
Based on his confession, a foreign pistol, two magazines, 11 rounds of ammunition, a mobile phone, a SIM card and Tk 3,100 in cash were recovered from a house in Charpratappur Village of Sadar Upazila.
Earlier in the same case, police arrested Maleka Begum, wife of Tariqul Islam Nilu, on Thursday morning.
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A tribal housewife was allegedly murdered by her husband in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Malati Kisku, 52, wife of Sree Lubin Baske, 58, son of late Chhoto Baske of Bherom Sonadighee Adibasi Palli at Alampur Union in the upazila.
According to police sources, following a family quarrel her husband hit her head with a stick. She fell down and died on the spot.
At that night, a case was filed with Dhamoirhat PS by wife of brother of the accused Sreemoti Shyamoli Murmu.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS  KM Rakibul Huda said, police recovered the body from the spot and sent it to morgue for an autopsy report.
Accused Lubin Kisku was arrested and sent to court jail, the OC confirmed.


