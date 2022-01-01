Youth killed, 11 injured in road mishaps in two districts

A young man has been killed and at least 11 others were injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Panchagarh and Barishal, on Thursday.

PANCHAGARH: A young man has been killed and another injured as a truck rammed into a motorcycle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Alim Islam, 20, son of Shamsul Haque, a resident of Garagama area in Debiganj Upazila of the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tentulia Highway Police Station (PS) Jahangir Alam said a truck hit a motorcycle in Noymail area at night, leaving its driver Alim and pillion rider Mozaffar Hossain seriously injured.

The injured were taken to Panchagarh Adhunik Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Alim dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body, the OC added.

BARISHAL: At least 10 people were injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Local sources said a passenger-laden bus of 'Popular Paribahan' fell into a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering while giving side to a standing bus in Ward No. 2 under Char Kauwa Union in the upazila at around 4:30pm, which left at least 10 of its passengers injured.

Being informed, fire service personnel rushed in and rescued the injured.

The injured were, later, taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

However, police seized the bus but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.

Barishal Bandar PS OC Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident.









