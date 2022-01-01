Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 January, 2022, 11:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Youth killed, 11 injured in road mishaps in two districts

Published : Saturday, 1 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Our Correspondents

A young man has been killed and at least 11 others were injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Panchagarh and Barishal, on Thursday.
PANCHAGARH: A young man has been killed and another injured as a truck rammed into a motorcycle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Alim Islam, 20, son of Shamsul Haque, a resident of Garagama area in Debiganj Upazila of the district.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tentulia Highway Police Station (PS) Jahangir Alam said a truck hit a motorcycle in Noymail area at night, leaving its driver Alim and pillion rider Mozaffar Hossain seriously injured.
The injured were taken to Panchagarh Adhunik Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Alim dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body, the OC added.
BARISHAL: At least 10 people were injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
Local sources said a passenger-laden bus of 'Popular Paribahan' fell into a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering while giving side to a standing bus in Ward No. 2 under Char Kauwa Union in the upazila at around 4:30pm, which left at least 10 of its passengers injured.
Being informed, fire service personnel rushed in and rescued the injured.
The injured were, later, taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
However, police seized the bus but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.
Barishal Bandar PS OC Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
27 detained on different charges in Rajshahi
Mustard farming on the rise in Bogura
One more dies of corona at RMCH
Over 200 blankets were distributed among cold-hit poor people at Patuakhali Press Club
Two found dead in two districts
Two murdered in two districts
Youth killed, 11 injured in road mishaps in two districts
Manpower crisis hampers Raipur Fish Hatchery to be good revenue earner


Latest News
Turkey's lira logs worst year in two decades under Erdogan
12 killed in India shrine stampede
Euro marks 20 eventful years
Sky lanterns trigger fire at seven places in Dhaka
Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but London throws party on TV
Nation welcomes New Year 2022
Jaya Ahsan becomes UNDP goodwill ambassador
Bangladesh’s economy was able to rebound in 2021: Experts
Hasan asks whether BNP wants right to burn properties
Look to the future, stay focused: Xi Jinping tells China in New Year address
Most Read News
Look to the future, stay focused: Xi Jinping tells China in New Year address
80 victims of extrajudicial killings in 2021: ASK
Record 93.58pc pass SSC, equivalent exams
Covid positivity rate rises to 2.74%, 2 more die
BNP has no success as political party: Quader
Chelsea to go ahead despite virus cases: Jurgen Klopp
Hasan asks whether BNP wants right to burn properties
World rings in New Year under Covid cloud
Bangladesh’s economy was able to rebound in 2021: Experts
World to ring in New Year under Covid cloud
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft