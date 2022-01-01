Video
Saturday, 1 January, 2022
Countryside

Jhenidah, Laxmipur, Sreenagar press clubs get new committees

Published : Saturday, 1 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160
Our Correspondents

The new committees of Jhenidah, Laxmipur and Munshiganj's Sreenagar press clubs were formed recently for the next one year term.   
JHENIDAH: Mizanur Rahman and Sheikh Selim have been elected president and general secretary (GS) respectively of Jhenidah Press Club in the district for one year term.
A 17-member executive committee was formed in an election held at the press club office in the district town on Thursday morning.
The other office bearers are: Vice-presidents- Md Shahidul Islam, Abdul Hye, and Md Rafiqul Islam Mantu; Joint GS- Jafar Uddin Raju, Organising Secretary- Ahmed Nasim Ansari, Treasurer- Oliar Rahman and Office Secretary- Abdullah Al Mamun.
LAXMIPUR: Hossain Ahmed Helal and Saidul Islam Pabel have been elected president and GS respectively of Laxmipur Press Club in the district for one year term.
A 10-member executive committee was formed in an election held at the press club office on Thursday morning.
The other office bearers are: Vice-president- Jannatul Ferdous Nayon, Joint GS- Kamal Uddin, Publicity Secretary- Nazim Uddin Rana, Treasurer- Firoz Uddin Hawlader and Office Secretary- Saker Mohammad Russell.
SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A 13-member executive committee of Sreenagar Press Club in the district was formed on Tuesday.
Md Nazrul Islam and Md Rezaul Karim Royel have been made as president and GS respectively.
The other office bearers are: Senior Vice-president- Md Arif Hossain, Vice-president- Md Shajahan Khan, Joint GS- Shah Alam Islam Nitul, Organizing Secretary- Abdur Raqib, Treasurer- Shafiqul Islam Tapash, Law Affairs Secretary- Mehedi Hasan Shahadat, Office Secretary- Munirul Islam, Publicity Secretary- Mohan Moral and Information and Technology Affairs Secretary Azizul Islam Roni, Cultural Affairs Secretary Md Saiful Islam Shipu and Executive Member- Md Awlad Hossain.


