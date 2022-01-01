Video
Saturday, 1 January, 2022
Home Countryside

Schoolboy drowns in Dinajpur

Published : Saturday, 1 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173
Our Correspondent

DINAJPUR, Dec 31: A schoolboy drowned in a pond in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased was identified as Sadiqul Islam Sadiq, 17, son of Muniruzzaman of Keranipara area in Rangpur. He was a tenth grader at Rangpur Cantonment School and College.
Local sources said Sadiq came to visit his friend Sadman Sakib Shuvo's house in Jagannathpur area under Saitira Union in the upazila.
However, Sadiq along with others friends went to a pond in the area to take bath at noon.
At one stage, Sadiq went missing in the pond.
Later, locals rescued him and rushed to Chirirbandar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Chirirbandar PS Inspector (Investigation) Moslemuddin confirmed the incident.


