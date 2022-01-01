SSC result: 98.97 pass rate at Derai

DERAI, SUNAMGANJ, Dec 31: A 98.97 per cent pass rate in the SSC examination has been achieved in Derai Upazila of the district.

Derai Upazila Secondary Education Office sources said a total of 2,841 examinees took part in the SSC examination from 23 schools in the upazila.

Of them, 2,713 have been passed in the examination and 55 got GPA-5.

Meanwhile, a total of 224 examinees took part in the examination from six dakhil madrasa here. Of them, 213 have been passed with the pass rate of 95.08 per cent and two achieved GPA-5.







