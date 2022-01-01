45 injured in BNP-AL clash in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Dec 31: At least 45 people were injured in a clash between the activists of ruling Awami League (AL) and BNP in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Local sources said the district unit of BNP organized a gathering at Islamia College ground in the district town on Thursday demanding the party's chairperson Khaleda Zia's release and treatment abroad.

The clash occurred between BNP and AL men in College Road and Eliot Bridge areas when BNP activists were bringing out processions towards the gathering.

Both groups chased and counter-chased and threw brickbats at each other. Several cocktails were also hurled during the clash.

However, police fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse them, the sources added.

District BNP General Secretary Saidur Rahman Bachchu alleged that activists of AL, Juba League and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) attacked on the processions in a pre-planned way.

Subsequently, both sides locked into clash.

At least 30 leaders and activists of BNP were injured during the clash, he added.

Bringing counter allegation, District Juba League President Rashed Yousuf Jewel said the BNP leaders and activists gave provocative speeches while going to the gathering with processions.

They also tore up their banners and posters, and started vandalism. The clash occurred as they protested the matter, he said.

Some 10 to 15 leaders and activists received injuries in the clash, the Juba League leader claimed.

Regarding the matter, Additional Superintendent of Sirajganj Police (ASP) Sharafat Hossain said police had brought the situation under control.

