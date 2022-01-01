Bangabandhu Book Fair going on in districts



Kazi Kaniz Sultana Helen, MP, as chief guest, inaugurating the book fair at the DC Mouncha in Patuakhali Town on Thursday. photo: observer

KISHOREGANJ: The book fair began on Gurudayal Government College ground in the district town.

Kishoreganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Shamim Alam was present as chief guest while Additional DC Md Nazmul Islam Sarker presided over the programme.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, Zila Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, Principal of Gurudayal College Professor Md Jamalur Rahman, District Unit Awami League (AL) President Advocate Kamrul Ahsan Shajahan, its General Secretary (GS) Advocate MA Afzol, former freedom fighter commander Md Asad Ullah and Karimganj Upazila Assistant Commissioner Umme Hafsa Nadia, among others, were also present at the programme.

The book fair will remain open for all from 10am it 8pm.

PATUAKHALI: Kazi Kaniz Sultana Helen, MP, as chief guest, inaugurated the book fair at the DC Mouncha in the district town at around 4pm.

Patuakhali DC Mohammad Kamal Hossain presided over the programme.

SP Mohammad Shahidullah, District AL President Alhaj Kazi Alamgir, its GS VP Abdul Mannan and Patuakhali Municipality Mayor Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, among others, were also present at that time.

More than 50 stalls have been set up in the fair.

SIRAJGANJ: The book fair has been inaugurated on Sirajganj Collectorate School and College Field in the district town on in the afternoon.

Sirajganj DC Dr Faruque Ahmed inaugurated the fair as chief guest.

ADC (Education & ICT) Sharmin Sultana presided over the programme.

ADC (General) Monir Hossain, District AL Vice-presidents Abu Yusuf Surya and Hazi Isahaq Ali, its Acting GS Abdus Samad Talukder, former District Muktijoddha Commander Gazi Shafiqul Islam Shafi, Librarian of District Public Library Selina Islam and Sirajganj Press Club President Helal Ahmed, among others, were also present at the inaugural function.

A total of 28 stalls have been set up in the book fair.

The book fair will remain open for all from 3pm till 9pm.







