Pallbearers carry the coffin, with the remains of South African anti-Apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu to lie in state, into St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town on December 31, 2021. South Africans on Friday took their last chance to pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu on the eve of a funeral for the revered anti-apartheid fighter. Tutu died peacefully aged 90 on December 26, 2021. photo : AFP