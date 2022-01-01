Pandemic spirals, but deaths drop

PARIS, Dec 31: The number of Covid-19 cases spiralled by more than a half across the world this week, while pandemic-linked deaths dropped nine percent. The average number of new daily coronavirus cases passed the symbolic one million mark to 1.18 million, a 57 percent increase over the week before.

The Europe region accounted for 54 percent of the cases, recording 4,490,612 over the week. The United States and Canada zone provided another 32 percent, with 2,636,831 cases. The confirmed cases only reflect a fraction of the actual number of infections, with varying counting practices and levels of testing in different countries.

The main flare ups at a regional level took place in Oceania and Latin America and the Caribbean, where they more than doubled -- by 157 percent and 138 percent respectively.

There was also a big increase of 92 percent in cases in the United States/Canada zone. The number of of infections increased in Europe by 47 percent and in the Middle East by 37 percent. Cases in Africa, where the highly contagious Omicron variant was first detected, increased by just eight percent. Asia bucked the world trend with its infection numbers down two percent.

Some 30 countries from all corners of the world struck record weekly infection rates. They include the countries with the highest number of infections per person, led by Denmark with 1,907 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, Ireland (1,784), Cyprus (1,497), the United Kingdom (1,441), and France (1,260).

At a global level the number of Covid-linked deaths dropped nine percent to 6,330 on average per day. Europe accounted for more than half, or 53 percent of the deaths, with 23,324 people succumbing over the past week. The United States and Canada made up 24 percent, or 10,433, of the fatalities.

The countries reporting the highest death rates in proportion to their population were Trinidad and Tobago with 12.08 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, Georgia (11.76), Hungary (8.25), Poland (7.85), and Croatia (7.65).

Meanwhile, a preliminary South African government study published Thursday showed a booster of the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine was 85 percent effective in preventing hospitalization from the Omicron variant, a finding that helps revive the shot's reputation.

The South African Medical Research Council compared 69,000 health care workers who received two doses of the vaccine, based on viral vector technology, against a group of people who were unvaccinated.

The research, which has not yet been peer reviewed, was conducted from November 15 to December 20, a time when the heavily-mutated Omicron variant increased from 82 to 98 percent of Covid-19 cases in the country.

When a booster shot was given six to nine months after the first dose, vaccine efficacy against hospitalization increased over time, from 63 percent at 0-13 days to 85 percent one to two months post-boost.

"This data is important given the increased reliance on the Ad26.COV.2 vaccine in Africa," wrote the authors, using the formal name for the J&J shot.

The result was also hailed by the company. In a statement, J&J scientist Mathai Mammen said it showed the vaccine "remains strong and stable over time, including against circulating variants such as Omicron and Delta."

Around half a million South African health staff have received Johnson jabs as part of clinical trials.

Africa's hardest-hit country, South Africa has recorded more than 3.4 million cases and 90,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic. -AFP

An earlier South African study in December found that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine prevented hospital admissions by up to 70 percent. Results for three doses of that vaccine aren't yet known.

The news comes weeks after the United States formally recommended mRNA vaccines, made by Pfizer and Moderna, over the J&J shot, because of greater risks related to a rare form of blood clotting.

Preliminary lab studies had also shown that the J&J vaccine triggers fewer neutralizing antibodies -- Y-shaped proteins that block infection -- against the heavily mutated Omicron variant, compared to mRNA vaccines, and it was suggested that it would be less effective in real life too.

The reason it performs better in the real world than some expected could be it evokes a heightened response of another part of the immune system, known as cellular immunity.

A separate, small analysis carried out by the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston on 65 individuals found that a J&J booster on top of two doses of the Pfizer Covid vaccine might provide greater protection than three doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Though antibody levels surged to high levels after three doses of Pfizer, they also waned within a few weeks, while they rose steadily after two Pfizer shots and a J&J shot, and were at higher levels after four weeks.

Boosting with the J&J vaccine also elicited a strong increase in "killer T cells."

Though they can't stop infection, killer T cells search for cells that have been infected with the virus and destroy them, helping prevent severe illness. They are able to withstand variants far better than antibodies.

Overall, the data might mean that mix-and-match boosting could provide stronger protection than continuing with the same vaccine, but the long term durability of both strategies needs further study, said J&J.

AFP







