Man City's Cancelo says he suffered facial injuries in assault

LONDON, DEC 31: Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo says he suffered facial injuries when he was assaulted by a gang of burglars who "tried to hurt" his family.

The Portugal international posted a picture on Instagram on Thursday evening, which showed a cut above his right eye.

The 27-year-old full-back did not say where the attack took place, but City said in a statement it was during a burglary at the player's home.

"Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family," Cancelo posted.

"When you show resistance, this is what happens. They managed to take all my jewellery and leave me with my face with this state."

Cancelo added: "I don't know how there are people with such meanness. -AFP








