Ansar emerge champions in V-day Open Road Cycling

Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party (VDP) emerged champions in the 'Mujib Barsho' Victory Day Open Road Cycling competition held on Friday in the city's Hatirjheel.

Ansar won one gold, equal numbers of silver and bronze medal to emerge champions in the competition while Bangladesh Army finished runners-up with one gold and one bronze medal.

In the women's category competition, the players of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP won the gold by completing the specified lap in 41 minutes 17.4 seconds while in the men's category, the cyclists of Bangladesh Army took 1 hour 9 minutes and 47 seconds to win the gold medal.

Bangladesh Cycling Federation's (BCF) acting president advocate Sanjida Khanom was the chief guest and distributed the prizes after the competition. -BSS











