Quarterfinals of both sections today



A moment of a boys' section group match of the IGP Cup National Youth Kabaddi Championship 2021 on Friday at the historic Paltan Ground in Dhaka. photo: Observer DESK

Today in the girls' section, Mymensingh will face Dinajpur at 9:20 am in the first quarterfinal while Barisal will face Brahmanbaria at 10:00 am in the second quarterfinal, Faridpur will meet Jhenaidah at 10:40 am in the third quarterfinal and Narail will take on Bogura at 11:00 am in the fourth quarterfinal.

The line-ups of both sections were decided on Friday.

In the girls' section morning session on the day, Faridpur outplayed Khagrachari by 17-16 in a closely fought encounter and the team emerged as the champions of Group- with the win B. Bogura beat Habiganj 66-24 to finish runners-up. Barisal overpowered Dinajpur 45-24 in Group-C. Barisal clinched the top spot and Dinajpur finished runner-up to move into the quarterfinals.

In the evening session, Mymensingh defeated Dhaka by 60-23 to top Group-A. Brahmanbaria finished runner-up in the group. In Group-D Narail continued their winning streak beating Jamalpur by 55-13 to top the group. Jhenaidah registered a facile 79-13 victory against Barguna to complete the quarterfinal lineup.

While writing the report, two of the boys' section quarterfinal line-ups were decided. Till then the boy's quarterfinalists were Moulvibazar, Rangpur, Gopalganj and Bagura. The remaining ones were decided after group matches at night.







