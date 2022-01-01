Video
Saturday, 1 January, 2022
IGP Cup National Youth Kabaddi

Quarterfinals of both sections today

Published : Saturday, 1 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

A moment of a boys' section group match of the IGP Cup National Youth Kabaddi Championship 2021 on Friday at the historic Paltan Ground in Dhaka. photo: Observer DESK

The respective quarterfinal matches of both boys' and girls' sections of IGP Cup National Youth Kabaddi Championship 2021 are to be played today (Saturday) at the historic Paltan Ground in Dhaka.
Today in the girls' section, Mymensingh will face Dinajpur at 9:20 am in the first quarterfinal while Barisal will face Brahmanbaria at 10:00 am in the second quarterfinal, Faridpur will meet Jhenaidah at 10:40 am in the third quarterfinal and Narail will take on Bogura at 11:00 am in the fourth quarterfinal.
The line-ups of both sections were decided on Friday.
In the girls' section morning session on the day, Faridpur outplayed Khagrachari by 17-16 in a closely fought encounter and the team emerged as the champions of Group- with the win B.  Bogura beat Habiganj 66-24 to finish runners-up. Barisal overpowered Dinajpur 45-24 in Group-C. Barisal clinched the top spot and Dinajpur finished runner-up to move into the quarterfinals.
In the evening session, Mymensingh defeated Dhaka by 60-23 to top Group-A. Brahmanbaria finished runner-up in the group.  In Group-D Narail continued their winning streak beating Jamalpur by 55-13 to top the group. Jhenaidah registered a facile 79-13 victory against Barguna to complete the quarterfinal lineup.
While writing the report, two of the boys' section quarterfinal line-ups were decided. Till then the boy's quarterfinalists were Moulvibazar, Rangpur, Gopalganj and Bagura. The remaining ones were decided after group matches at night.


