'Ha-Du-Du' competitions held in Rangpur

The day-long 'Ha-Du-Du' competitions held at village Jankinathpur under Latibpur union of Mithapukur upazila in the district on Thursday afternoon.

Jankinathpur Jubo Sangha (JJS), a social organization of local youths, organized the competitions marking the Victory Day- 2021 and golden jubilee of the independence in the Mujib Year aiming at entertaining rural people and reviving the folk sports.

Joint General Secretary of district Awami League and former students' leader, Alhaj Motahar Hossain Mondol (Moula) witnessed the final match of the traditional 'Ha-Du-Du' sports competitions as the chief guest.

Presided over by local elite Ansar Ali, local union parishad members Shamsul Haque Milton, Abdul Matin Badal, Minara Akhter Rina and Fazila Begum and JJS members and social workers Mozahid Miah and Bablu Miah attended the event as special guests.

In the afternoon, Motahar distributed prizes among winners of the folk sport 'Ha-Du-Du' competitions in the closing ceremony in presence of hundreds of enthusiastic people from all walks in the society at the same venue.

Addressing the occasion, the chief guest put emphasis on popularizing and nurturing traditional folk sports like 'Ha-Du-Du', 'Dariabandha', 'Cock Fight', 'Bau-Chee', 'Gollachhut' and 'Rope Jump' to save those from extinction.

Terming rural folk sports as the important means of healthy entertainment, he stressed on arranging frequent competitions of these traditional sports to entertain people and save the youths from drug addiction. -BSS





