Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 January, 2022, 11:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'Ha-Du-Du' competitions held in Rangpur

Published : Saturday, 1 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165

The day-long 'Ha-Du-Du' competitions held at village Jankinathpur under Latibpur union of Mithapukur upazila in the district on Thursday afternoon.
Jankinathpur Jubo Sangha (JJS), a social organization of local youths, organized the competitions marking the Victory Day- 2021 and golden jubilee of the independence in the Mujib Year aiming at entertaining rural people and reviving the folk sports.
Joint General Secretary of district Awami League and former students' leader, Alhaj Motahar Hossain Mondol (Moula) witnessed the final match of the traditional 'Ha-Du-Du' sports competitions as the chief guest.
Presided over by local elite Ansar Ali, local union parishad members Shamsul Haque Milton, Abdul Matin Badal, Minara Akhter Rina and Fazila Begum and JJS members and social workers Mozahid Miah and Bablu Miah attended the event as special guests.
In the afternoon, Motahar distributed prizes among winners of the folk sport 'Ha-Du-Du' competitions in the closing ceremony in presence of hundreds of enthusiastic people from all walks in the society at the same venue.
Addressing the occasion, the chief guest put emphasis on popularizing and nurturing traditional folk sports like 'Ha-Du-Du', 'Dariabandha', 'Cock Fight', 'Bau-Chee', 'Gollachhut' and 'Rope Jump' to save those from extinction.
Terming rural folk sports as the important means of healthy entertainment, he stressed on arranging frequent competitions of these traditional sports to entertain people and save the youths from drug addiction.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal arrives in Melbourne ahead of Australian Open
Ronaldo statue kicks up a fuss in India's Goa
Man City's Cancelo says he suffered facial injuries in assault
Premier League stars set for exceptional Africa Cup of Nations
ManU cruise past Covid-hit Burnley to strengthen top-four hopes
Chelsea's Tuchel frustrated by 'noise' after Lukaku voices dissatisfaction
Ansar emerge champions in V-day Open Road Cycling
Quarterfinals of both sections today


Latest News
Turkey's lira logs worst year in two decades under Erdogan
12 killed in India shrine stampede
Euro marks 20 eventful years
Sky lanterns trigger fire at seven places in Dhaka
Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but London throws party on TV
Nation welcomes New Year 2022
Jaya Ahsan becomes UNDP goodwill ambassador
Bangladesh’s economy was able to rebound in 2021: Experts
Hasan asks whether BNP wants right to burn properties
Look to the future, stay focused: Xi Jinping tells China in New Year address
Most Read News
Look to the future, stay focused: Xi Jinping tells China in New Year address
80 victims of extrajudicial killings in 2021: ASK
Record 93.58pc pass SSC, equivalent exams
Covid positivity rate rises to 2.74%, 2 more die
BNP has no success as political party: Quader
Chelsea to go ahead despite virus cases: Jurgen Klopp
Hasan asks whether BNP wants right to burn properties
World rings in New Year under Covid cloud
Bangladesh’s economy was able to rebound in 2021: Experts
World to ring in New Year under Covid cloud
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft