Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 January, 2022, 11:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

New Zealand primed to farewell Taylor on a winning note

Published : Saturday, 1 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209

Ross Taylor.

Ross Taylor.

WELLINGTON, DEC 31: New Zealand and Bangladesh put the impending retirement of Black Caps great Ross Taylor at the forefront of preparations for the first Test which starts at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.
"He would love to go out with a 2-0 series win," New Zealand skipper Tom Latham said after the Black Caps' most prolific run scorer announced he will put away his Test whites after the two-match series.
But Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo said the tourists "want to try and make sure he doesn't have a great send-off. But we know we have to bowl well to get him out."
With the covers still on the pitch the day before the Test, neither side was prepared to confirm their line-up. New Zealand's only conundrum was choosing between spinner Rachin Ravindra or seam bowler Daryl Mitchell to fill the all-rounder slot.
"Whether it browns off or holds its moisture, we'll have to wait and see," said Latham, who will open the batting for New Zealand with Will Young while Devon Conway will bat at three having recovered from a self-inflicted broken hand.
The New Zealand emphasis will be on its four-pronged pace attack of Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson, who have kept the side unbeaten in their past 16 home Tests.
Bangladesh have never beaten the Black Caps and their batsmen have always struggled to adjust from their slow, turning wickets to the fast, green-topped pitches in New Zealand.
"We've got a reasonably good blueprint that we like to work with here in New Zealand," Latham said.
"They've done really well for us in these conditions over a long time."
Another driving force for New Zealand is the need to get more points in the World Test Championship following a loss and a draw in their two-match series in India earlier this month.
"Every game is really important so as many points as we can get as possible would be great," Latham said.
Bangladesh arrived in New Zealand on the back of a 2-0 home series loss to Pakistan and while the prospect of an upset win was unlikely, Domingo said his young side had plenty to play for.
"We know our record is not good in New Zealand in terms of Test match cricket (but) we're pretty excited. It's a good opportunity for some young players to test the waters in New Zealand and try and put on a good performance for us."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal arrives in Melbourne ahead of Australian Open
Ronaldo statue kicks up a fuss in India's Goa
Man City's Cancelo says he suffered facial injuries in assault
Premier League stars set for exceptional Africa Cup of Nations
ManU cruise past Covid-hit Burnley to strengthen top-four hopes
Chelsea's Tuchel frustrated by 'noise' after Lukaku voices dissatisfaction
Ansar emerge champions in V-day Open Road Cycling
Quarterfinals of both sections today


Latest News
Turkey's lira logs worst year in two decades under Erdogan
12 killed in India shrine stampede
Euro marks 20 eventful years
Sky lanterns trigger fire at seven places in Dhaka
Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but London throws party on TV
Nation welcomes New Year 2022
Jaya Ahsan becomes UNDP goodwill ambassador
Bangladesh’s economy was able to rebound in 2021: Experts
Hasan asks whether BNP wants right to burn properties
Look to the future, stay focused: Xi Jinping tells China in New Year address
Most Read News
Look to the future, stay focused: Xi Jinping tells China in New Year address
80 victims of extrajudicial killings in 2021: ASK
Record 93.58pc pass SSC, equivalent exams
Covid positivity rate rises to 2.74%, 2 more die
BNP has no success as political party: Quader
Chelsea to go ahead despite virus cases: Jurgen Klopp
Hasan asks whether BNP wants right to burn properties
World rings in New Year under Covid cloud
Bangladesh’s economy was able to rebound in 2021: Experts
World to ring in New Year under Covid cloud
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft