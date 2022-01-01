

Top fintech companies and startups

Fintech businesses received $34.5 billion in investment worldwide in 2019. Several innovative financial services and the major fintech companies are fueling this expansion by attracting investors who are looking to invest in new financial products and services.

However, as more businesses enter the financial technology sector, it can be difficult to sort through them all and identify the big players. To assist you, we've compiled a list of the top fintech companies in six categories: banking, payments, investment and wealth management, insurance, currency and exchange, and lending and financing.

Presently, there are 67,558 startups operating in the FinTech sector. Here is a list of the most exciting ones.



Ant Financial

Digital payment solutions for

consumers & businesses

Digital payment solutions for consumers & businesses. It offers an Alipay wallet for services such as money transfers, bill payments, online/offline payments, and more. It enables businesses to accept online payments from customers via credit/debit cards or bank transfers. It also offers personal and corporate credit solutions. Founded Year 2014, Location Hangzhou (China), Funding USD 30.50B, Investors People's Insurance Company of China, Seven Wolf Holding Group, China Development Finance and 32 Other Investors.



Grab

App-based ride-hailing aggregator & on-demand delivery service provider

App-based ride-hailing aggregator & on-demand delivery service provider. It offers services such as ride-hailing, money transfers, online or in-store payments, food payments, insurance payments, and more. It also offers users to make cab reservations & order food from restaurants. The mobile app is available on iOS & Android platforms. Founded Year 2012, Location Singapore (Singapore), Funding USD 10.38B, Investors Citi Ventures, KKR, Coatue and 84 Other Investors.



CardLab

Security solutions for payment cards

Cardlab provides security solutions for payment cards. It features solutions for biometric scanning, RFID tags, and tokenization. It provides smart display cards, access cards, loyalty, and financial payment cards, with added security features against fraud and risk. It features contactless & NFC-enabled payment cards, Snap Switch technology that enables the user to activate a card with the snap of a finger on the face of the card, and more. Founded Year 2006, Location Copenhagen (Denmark), Funding USD 5.06B, Investors Vecata.



Gojek

App-based platform offering ride-hailing and hyperlocal delivery services

App-based platform offering ride-hailing and hyperlocal delivery services. It enables users to book on-demand services like two-wheeler and four-wheeler hailing, on-demand delivery services like food, groceries,

medicines, parcels, packages, goods, and shopping. Also, it offers online payments via a digital wallet, business management solutions with features like managing orders, analyzing sales reports, etc. The app is available for both Android and iOS devices. Founded Year 2010, Location Jakarta (Indonesia), Funding USD 4.87B, Investors DG Incubation, Hugo Capital Partners, Siam Commercial Bank and 54 Other Investors.



Paytm

App-based wallet for consumer

payments

App-based wallet for consumer payments. It provides a web-based and mobile-based platform for mobile recharge, money transfer, bill payments, travel bookings, hotel and ticket booking, booking cylinder, gold purchase, donations, and more. It offers banking services, credit cards, loans, and investment platforms for insurance, mutual funds, and more. It also offers Paytm Mall for online shopping of mobile, clothes, groceries, accessories, electronics, toys, and more. The application is available for both Android and iOS platforms. Founded Year 2010, Location Noida (India), Funding USD 4.64B, Investors Eight Advisory, Mittal Portfolios, HDFC Bank and 44 Other Investors.



Klarna

Online platform for purchase financing for merchants and shoppers

Online platform for purchase financing for merchants and shoppers. It features an online checkout solution and an in-store checkout solution for physical stores. It enables users to make installment payments via credit/debit cards on retail purchases. It offers users to create wishlists and also receive price changes & deal alerts. It provides a virtual credit card to users for making payments. Merchants can integrate Klarna with e-commerce platforms. It also provides an app-based platform that is available on iOS & Android devices. Founded year 2005, Location Stockholm (Sweden), Funding USD 3.29B, Investors Nordic Secondary Fund, Harmony Venture Partners, High Circle Ventures and 73 Other Investors.



Suning Finance

Online platform for financial

products

Suning Finance provides an online platform for financial products. Its product includes consumer loans such as personal loans & purchase financing, business loans such as credit lines & invoice financing, investment & financial management, insurance, and more. It also provides a wallet for making online payments & money transfers, gift cards, and more. Founded year 2015, Location Nanjing (China), Funding USD 3.23B, Investors GP Capital, Everbright-IDG Industrial Fund, Shenzhen Capital Group and 6 Other Investors.

SoFi

Online P2P lending platform for

consumer and business loans

Online P2P lending platform for consumer and business loans. It offers SoFi Money for borrowing loans and SoFi Invest in investing in loans. It provides loans such as personal loans, student loans, home loans, business loans, and more. It also offers insurance such as life insurance, home insurance, and more. It also features an app-based platform for trading stocks, ETFs, crypto, and accessing financial services. The app is available on IOS and Android devices. Founded year 2011, Location San Francisco (United States), Funding USD 3.04B, Investors Bracket Capital, QED Investors, Renren and 57 Other Investors.



Lufax

Online P2P lending platform for

personal loans

Lufax is an online P2P lending platform for personal loans. It connects borrowers with multiple lenders for the transfer of funds. Borrowers are provided with funds after credit assessments. It also provides insurance services to consumers. Founded year 2011, Location Shanghai (China), Funding USD 3.04B, Investors Arbor Ventures, CDH Investments, UOB Bank and 26 Other Investors.



One97 Communications

Wallet-based payment solution for consumers and businesses

Wallet-based payment solution for consumers and businesses. It offers Paytm for services such as money transfers, bill payments, travel booking, online payments, and more. It enables businesses to accept online payments and listing products on Paytm's marketplace. Payments are facilitated via credit/debit cards or bank transfers. The application is available on iOS and Android platform. Founded year 2001, Location Noida (India), Funding USD 2.79B, Investors Mittal Portfolios, Peeyush Kumar Aggarwal, Abhishek Securities and 34 Other Investors.



Source_ forbes.com















Every year, the fintech industry expands, and the market is beginning to fill with financial services providers and early-stage fintech firms attempting to meet customers' requirements and create the future of finance.Fintech businesses received $34.5 billion in investment worldwide in 2019. Several innovative financial services and the major fintech companies are fueling this expansion by attracting investors who are looking to invest in new financial products and services.However, as more businesses enter the financial technology sector, it can be difficult to sort through them all and identify the big players. To assist you, we've compiled a list of the top fintech companies in six categories: banking, payments, investment and wealth management, insurance, currency and exchange, and lending and financing.Presently, there are 67,558 startups operating in the FinTech sector. Here is a list of the most exciting ones.Ant FinancialDigital payment solutions forconsumers & businessesDigital payment solutions for consumers & businesses. It offers an Alipay wallet for services such as money transfers, bill payments, online/offline payments, and more. It enables businesses to accept online payments from customers via credit/debit cards or bank transfers. It also offers personal and corporate credit solutions. Founded Year 2014, Location Hangzhou (China), Funding USD 30.50B, Investors People's Insurance Company of China, Seven Wolf Holding Group, China Development Finance and 32 Other Investors.GrabApp-based ride-hailing aggregator & on-demand delivery service providerApp-based ride-hailing aggregator & on-demand delivery service provider. It offers services such as ride-hailing, money transfers, online or in-store payments, food payments, insurance payments, and more. It also offers users to make cab reservations & order food from restaurants. The mobile app is available on iOS & Android platforms. Founded Year 2012, Location Singapore (Singapore), Funding USD 10.38B, Investors Citi Ventures, KKR, Coatue and 84 Other Investors.CardLabSecurity solutions for payment cardsCardlab provides security solutions for payment cards. It features solutions for biometric scanning, RFID tags, and tokenization. It provides smart display cards, access cards, loyalty, and financial payment cards, with added security features against fraud and risk. It features contactless & NFC-enabled payment cards, Snap Switch technology that enables the user to activate a card with the snap of a finger on the face of the card, and more. Founded Year 2006, Location Copenhagen (Denmark), Funding USD 5.06B, Investors Vecata.GojekApp-based platform offering ride-hailing and hyperlocal delivery servicesApp-based platform offering ride-hailing and hyperlocal delivery services. It enables users to book on-demand services like two-wheeler and four-wheeler hailing, on-demand delivery services like food, groceries,medicines, parcels, packages, goods, and shopping. Also, it offers online payments via a digital wallet, business management solutions with features like managing orders, analyzing sales reports, etc. The app is available for both Android and iOS devices. Founded Year 2010, Location Jakarta (Indonesia), Funding USD 4.87B, Investors DG Incubation, Hugo Capital Partners, Siam Commercial Bank and 54 Other Investors.PaytmApp-based wallet for consumerpaymentsApp-based wallet for consumer payments. It provides a web-based and mobile-based platform for mobile recharge, money transfer, bill payments, travel bookings, hotel and ticket booking, booking cylinder, gold purchase, donations, and more. It offers banking services, credit cards, loans, and investment platforms for insurance, mutual funds, and more. It also offers Paytm Mall for online shopping of mobile, clothes, groceries, accessories, electronics, toys, and more. The application is available for both Android and iOS platforms. Founded Year 2010, Location Noida (India), Funding USD 4.64B, Investors Eight Advisory, Mittal Portfolios, HDFC Bank and 44 Other Investors.KlarnaOnline platform for purchase financing for merchants and shoppersOnline platform for purchase financing for merchants and shoppers. It features an online checkout solution and an in-store checkout solution for physical stores. It enables users to make installment payments via credit/debit cards on retail purchases. It offers users to create wishlists and also receive price changes & deal alerts. It provides a virtual credit card to users for making payments. Merchants can integrate Klarna with e-commerce platforms. It also provides an app-based platform that is available on iOS & Android devices. Founded year 2005, Location Stockholm (Sweden), Funding USD 3.29B, Investors Nordic Secondary Fund, Harmony Venture Partners, High Circle Ventures and 73 Other Investors.Suning FinanceOnline platform for financialproductsSuning Finance provides an online platform for financial products. Its product includes consumer loans such as personal loans & purchase financing, business loans such as credit lines & invoice financing, investment & financial management, insurance, and more. It also provides a wallet for making online payments & money transfers, gift cards, and more. Founded year 2015, Location Nanjing (China), Funding USD 3.23B, Investors GP Capital, Everbright-IDG Industrial Fund, Shenzhen Capital Group and 6 Other Investors.SoFiOnline P2P lending platform forconsumer and business loansOnline P2P lending platform for consumer and business loans. It offers SoFi Money for borrowing loans and SoFi Invest in investing in loans. It provides loans such as personal loans, student loans, home loans, business loans, and more. It also offers insurance such as life insurance, home insurance, and more. It also features an app-based platform for trading stocks, ETFs, crypto, and accessing financial services. The app is available on IOS and Android devices. Founded year 2011, Location San Francisco (United States), Funding USD 3.04B, Investors Bracket Capital, QED Investors, Renren and 57 Other Investors.LufaxOnline P2P lending platform forpersonal loansLufax is an online P2P lending platform for personal loans. It connects borrowers with multiple lenders for the transfer of funds. Borrowers are provided with funds after credit assessments. It also provides insurance services to consumers. Founded year 2011, Location Shanghai (China), Funding USD 3.04B, Investors Arbor Ventures, CDH Investments, UOB Bank and 26 Other Investors.One97 CommunicationsWallet-based payment solution for consumers and businessesWallet-based payment solution for consumers and businesses. It offers Paytm for services such as money transfers, bill payments, travel booking, online payments, and more. It enables businesses to accept online payments and listing products on Paytm's marketplace. Payments are facilitated via credit/debit cards or bank transfers. The application is available on iOS and Android platform. Founded year 2001, Location Noida (India), Funding USD 2.79B, Investors Mittal Portfolios, Peeyush Kumar Aggarwal, Abhishek Securities and 34 Other Investors.Source_ forbes.com