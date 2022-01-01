

ANDHOKARER UTSHYO HOTE



The current write-up has been written by the writer in a locked down environment within his own home. It is not only about the calamity but the calamity being the driving force has pulled out episodes, history, adventures, excruciating pain and pleasures of man's corporate and individual lives lived through ancient, renaissance and modern times spread along all continents. As a structure the story or experiences have been drawn from facets like history, culture, politics, philosophy and sciences.



Set in the fashion of a diary it has captured almost all the important dates, personages and events of human civilization. This has triggered legislation, human struggle for self-determination, inventions, apt sayings and introspection. These added permanent values to our mental existence and strength and so in a moment like the present crisis the attribution has raised positivism. Miep Gies, diaries, Nobel Laureates, Oscar winner vocalists, lyricists, composers, Nazi misanthropists and Pak goons have found appropriate places in this book. Anti-slavery, Kamu, Tagore, Nazrul Einstein, Mirza Galib, Kashmir, George, Harrison, Satyajit, Pritilota or Bill Gates and the nomenclature of all the earlier and vanquished plagues have been dealt with.



The call for revamping Mother Nature by abstaining from activities detrimental to environment has got a renewed importance in this book. The writer has juxtaposed selfless fighters for human emancipation from incurable diseases and other sufferings along with people whose only penchant is for gluttony and profit. In the later group he has mentioned rogues from his motherland who are still in the spree of women molestation and adulteration.

Life risk taken by physicians, health staff and the riff raff in containing the deadly disease and helping victims has been duly praised by the writer. Under the despairing situation the work in progress of the invention of the remedy has also been reported continually and finally Oxford's success has been flashed. With the skill of the writer even English romantic or metaphysical poets have turned relevant. Through his progress, the writer has succinctly underlined one cardinal principle of human civilization that man has an undeniable responsibility to stand for his fellow beings, animals and Nature fallen in peril.



To reinforce this, Kamini Roy or Omar Khayiam's translation done by Edward Fitzgerald or words of composer Salil Chowdhury have got equal value. 'The earth is for all, not for me alone' is a luminous citation.

Birth anniversaries of eminent thinkers have been alluding to their inimitable thoughts. The sad and condemnable shooting and killing of a black named Floyd has been there. The role of light instead of darkness and of love instead of hatred has been squarely emphasized. Especially in the world of music, as the writer is a connossaire of the same, some significant information has been recorded. Some readers will be alarmed and shocked to learn from this book that a non descript and ineligible for being placed even as a second grade artist like Sree Vupen Hajarika bagged a 'Varatratno'.



Listeners may recollect that the same judges did not find enough virtues in Mr. Md. Rafi to confer on him even a lowly 'Varatbivushon'. It can be further learned or recollected and this time with pleasure that Sree Hemanto Mukherjee politely declined to receive a 'Varotbivushon'. Surely he had self-respect. So Sree Vupen Hajarika is an artist nobler than Mr. Rafi and Sree Hemanto Mukherjee. Alas and selukus! is correct indeed.



This book is a plethora of info and pleasure of bygone days and optimism for the future laced with profound placidity and wisdom. Brevity of issues has made the book into a breathtaking reading. This 258-page healthy book will have its deeper worth when appreciated after a few years in retrospect. It will be treated as a chronicle of dark times as well as man's success story.



The Reviewer is a former Secretary, Former CAG, Bangladesh and armature vocalist









